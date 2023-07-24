Alessandra Ambrosio’s Glowing Summer Vibes in a Stunning Purple Bikini Has Us Ready to Book a Flight to Ibiza

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission.

Alessandra Ambrosio loves a chic summer vacation, and she’s not disappointing her fans one bit with her latest adventure. The 42-year-old supermodel is currently spending time in Ibiza with her family and her stunning snapshots make her the best ambassador for the tropical location — we are ready to book a trip there!

Ambrosio shared a gorgeous image of herself soaking up the warm sun while she took a dip in the cool turquoise waters of the Mediterranean. She tilted her head up at the ray of sunshine surrounding her as she showed off her fit physique in a purple string bikini. The soft, feminine design of the swimsuit flaunted her lovely curves as she celebrated the perfect vacation with her loved ones. She captioned the carousel of photos, “la isla bonita.”

The supermodel loves that her career in fashion has spanned so many decades. She believes it has allowed her to develop “an inner confidence.” Ambrosio told Harper’s Bazaar, “I didn’t expect modelling to last, but here I am still doing it and loving it. So, that has made me feel that I can embrace my look at every stage of my life.” And she loves to reflect her sense of inner power through fashion, so no one should ever view clothes as “frivolous.”

“If what we wear makes us feel confident and relaxed then it feeds in to how we are in the world,” she advised. “I think we should approach fashion with a sense of fun and playfulness. That way we can enjoy trying on looks and seeing how it feels. If it doesn’t work, move on. If it does, then enjoy. But of course it’s not everything. Life is about family, friends, love. Fashion should be the icing on the cake, not the be all and end all.” We love a queen with a refreshing outlook on life!

