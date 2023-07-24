Monica Lewinsky Alludes to the Bill Clinton Scandal in Her Celebratory 50th Birthday Post

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission.

It’s hard to believe that it’s been 25 years since the Bill Clinton scandal broke about his affair with Monica Lewinsky while he was the President of the United States. The former White House intern is now celebrating her 50th birthday with a newfound sense of power after being able to reframe her narrative and share her side to the story.

Her sweet Instagram post to herself on the milestone birthday shows throwback snapshots from her childhood. Her bubbly personality and gorgeous smile were on display as Holly Kluge’s “Happy Little Things” played over the clip. However, it’s Lewinsky’s empowering message to herself that has everyone talking. She alludes to her association with Bill Clinton that made her a household name, but she also gives herself a pat on the back for coming out stronger after years of bullying by the public and the press.

She wrote, “HAPPY 50th BIRTHDAY TO ME! i can’t believe this little one made it to the best past decade so far. so grateful for the love + encouragement i’ve received these last 10 years. helluva ride so far!” Even though her tale was told through Andrew Morton’s book, Monica’s Story, in 1999, it would be over a decade before Lewinsky got to share what “The Price of Shame” did to her life. It’s helped publicly change the conversation that a woman is always to blame for an affair and shifted the headlines from the “Monica Lewinsky scandal” to the “Bill Clinton scandal” because he was the one in the position of power.

Lewinsky seems optimistic about her future, and she can certainly reflect back on the mistakes she made, but they no longer need to define her. She’s created a new path for herself in this season of life.

