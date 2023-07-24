Skip to main content Skip to header navigation

Monica Lewinsky Alludes to the Bill Clinton Scandal in Her Celebratory 50th Birthday Post

Kristyn Burtt
Celebrities seen attending the UK Premiere of "What's Love Got To Do With It?" at Odeon Leicester Square in London. 13 Feb 2023 Pictured: Monica Lewinsky. Plus Icon
Monica Lewinsky MEGA.
** FILE ** Arkansas Gov. Bill Clinton, wife Hillary Rodham, 33, and week-old baby daughter Chelsea pose for a family picture, March 5, 1980. (AP Photo/Donald R. Broyles)
Arkansas Governor Bill Clinton holds his daughter Chelsea as they listen to a campaign speech by Democratic vice presidential candidate Geraldine Ferraro, in Little Rock, Ark., Oct. 23, 1984. Ferraro made a a quick campaign stop in Arkansas before moving on to California. (AP Photo/Danny Johnston)
Gov. Bill Clinton of Arkansas, with his wife Hillary and daughter Chelsea at Little Rock, Arkansas in January 1991. (AP Photo/Danny Johnston)
Democratic presidential hopeful Bill Clinton is joined by wife, Hillary, and daughter Chelsea, right, in Little Rock, Arkansas on Nov. 3, 1991 on the day he announced his bid for the presidency. Clinton denied Friday reports of rumored extramarital affairs, saying the charges were "simply not true." (AP Photo)
16 Photos of Bill Clinton & Hillary Clinton's Family of Three Over the Years

It’s hard to believe that it’s been 25 years since the Bill Clinton scandal broke about his affair with Monica Lewinsky while he was the President of the United States. The former White House intern is now celebrating her 50th birthday with a newfound sense of power after being able to reframe her narrative and share her side to the story. 

Her sweet Instagram post to herself on the milestone birthday shows throwback snapshots from her childhood. Her bubbly personality and gorgeous smile were on display as Holly Kluge’s “Happy Little Things” played over the clip. However, it’s Lewinsky’s empowering message to herself that has everyone talking. She alludes to her association with Bill Clinton that made her a household name, but she also gives herself a pat on the back for coming out stronger after years of bullying by the public and the press. 

She wrote, “HAPPY 50th BIRTHDAY TO ME! i can’t believe this little one made it to the best past decade so far. so grateful for the love + encouragement i’ve received these last 10 years. helluva ride so far!” Even though her tale was told through Andrew Morton’s book, Monica’s Story, in 1999, it would be over a decade before Lewinsky got to share what “The Price of Shame” did to her life. It’s helped publicly change the conversation that a woman is always to blame for an affair and shifted the headlines from the “Monica Lewinsky scandal” to the “Bill Clinton scandal” because he was the one in the position of power.

Lewinsky seems optimistic about her future, and she can certainly reflect back on the mistakes she made, but they no longer need to define her. She’s created a new path for herself in this season of life.

Before you go, click here to see the biggest presidential scandals in US History.

Hillary Clinton, Bill Clinton

