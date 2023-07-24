Prince William & Kate Middleton May Have a PR Trick Up Their Sleeve as the Palace Plans Major Royal Tours

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission.

The royal family has only done a few tours over the last few years because of the pandemic and the transition of power after the death of Queen Elizabeth II. That’s about to all change as the palace gears up for a major two-year plan that will have the senior royals traveling all over the globe.

The most popular members of the royal family are undoubtedly Prince William and Kate Middleton, and Ian Lloyd, author of The Queen: 70 Chapters in the Life of Elizabeth II, has a suggestion for the Prince and Princess of Wales that would make any of their upcoming visits a huge success. “A visit by Charles to Canada and one by the Waleses to Australia and New Zealand would capitalize on the global interest in the Coronation,” he told the Daily Mail. “They need to do this soon before that interest wanes – and taking the Waleses’ children would prove to be a PR triumph too.” The royal children would be a huge hit and bring the royal family a ton of positive headlines and good press.

William and Kate already have a tour to Singapore planned for the fall, but it’s no secret that as parents, they want their three children, Prince George, 10, Princess Charlotte, 8, and Prince Louis, 5, to have as normal an upbringing as possible. They probably won’t pull them out of school for a royal trip, but if the travels are scheduled over a school break or a summer holiday, it wouldn’t be surprising to see the kids join their parents on tour.

The Prince and Princess of Wales have given George and Charlotte more face time with the public as they learn their roles in the royal family. Louis’ appearances are more measured since he’s younger and doesn’t have the attention span yet for a day at Wimbledon, but his time will come. So, don’t be surprised if you see more photo opportunities with Kate and William and their three children, not only in the U.K. but also abroad.

