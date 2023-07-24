Kerry Washington’s Bikini Selfie Gives Fans a Rare Look Into Her Radiant, No-Makeup Look

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission.

The summertime is for Kerry Washington, and her radiant photos! On July 23, the Scandal alum shared a radiant snapshot of herself chilling in the pool to her Twitter. She shared the photo with the caption reading, “Sunday 🙏🏾 Sending you love comfort peace and resilience wherever you are.”

in the rare, radiant photo, we see Washington looking so peaceful and gorgeous while showing her bare face! Not only that, but she looks like a confident superstar while rocking this triangular, maroon bikini.

While we’ve seen Washington rock an array of swimsuits and bikinis in the past, this one is just extra special. We especially love seeing her in her element (because she truly is a summertime goddess), but we adore that she’s showing off her naturally glowy skin!

Truly, she’s in her most confident era, and she’s ready to inspire others to embrace their bare faces!

In a previous interview with Marie Claire, the Django Unchained star talked about how being in her 40s has made her more grateful and confident. “There’s something about getting into my 40s where I am starting to see you only get this one life,” she said. “To spend this one life wanting to be anybody other than me, and not be where I am, doesn’t benefit me. To focus on what’s over there means I’m ignoring my gifts, and this garden of my life doesn’t get to flourish. What’s mine is mine, and it’s beautiful.”

