Tiffany Haddish Just Gave Her Side on Her Split From Common & It’s More Heartbreaking Than You’d Expect

No matter the circumstance, breakups are always hard. And though mutual breakups tend to be easier, they might also lead to some resentment, some awkward conversations and mourning for the relationship that just ended. For Tiffany Haddish and Common, who dated from 2020 to 2021, their split was first announced as a clear mutual decision, but now we’re finally hearing the full story.

In an interview with Haddish for the Washington Post, the After Party star revealed what really happened between them. “It wasn’t mutual,” she told the outlet. “It was more him saying, ‘I think this relationship has run its course.’ And I was like, ‘Okay. Like you gonna be a 50-year-old single man. Okay?'”

The conversation, however, which was –believe it or not– over the phone, didn’t totally blindside Haddish. In fact, according to the actress, the call came after she wasn’t invited to a series of big events in his life, including his birthday party and his concert in New York.

And though their split wasn’t great, it seems like Haddish still holds on to the good moments they shared together. It was “the healthiest, the funnest relationship I’ve ever had,” Haddish said of their time together. “It’s where I felt safest out of all the relationships I’ve ever had.”

Prior to Haddish’s side of the story, the public learned details of their breakup from Common himself, who had quite a different retelling.

“I don’t think the love really dispersed … we weren’t feeding the relationship … neither one of us is gonna stop. We both care about our crafts and what we do,” Common told Hollywood Unlocked With Jason Lee Uncensored, per People, hinting that their busy schedules got in the way of their relationship. “We care about love too and partnership, but I think the energy that has been put into our careers and continuing to want to do the things that we do for ourselves and for people … it was hard for me to balance all of that and keep the relationship fed.” Related story We Finally Know the Biggest Reason Behind Sofía Vergara & Joe Manganiello’s Split & It’s Already a Sore Spot for Vergara

At the time, the rapper confirmed their split was “mutual” and even explained why. “[We] came to the understanding that this is what’s gonna be best for us,” he continued. “To still continue to love each other and be there for each other is to not be in a romantic relationship because we won’t be able to give to that. I don’t want to be one foot in, one foot out.”

Although these two have definitely some differing accounts of what happened, we’re glad they’ve been able to still remember the good parts of their relationship, and be respectful of each other in the years since.

