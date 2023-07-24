New Photos Show Tom Brady’s Subtle PDA With Another Newly-Single Model

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission.

It seems Tom Brady has his eye on another newly single model, and these bombshell and viral photos show the proof.

Just days after it was reported that things were heating up between the 80s for Brady star and supermodel Emily Ratajkowski, things are actually heating up between him and another formerly reported, alleged flame: Irina Shayk.

In photos obtained by DailyMail, we can see Brady caressing Shayk’s face and the two staring lovingly into each other’s eyes while in Brady’s Rolls-Royce. We also see a pic of Shayk wrapping her arm around him, returning a bit of the PDA touching.

Over the past few months, many reports have come in on who Brady is seeing ever since his divorce from Gisele Bundchen in late 2022. Rumors swirled that he was seeing Reese Witherspoon, which were quickly shut down, followed by a possible romance blooming with Kim Kardashian.

Most recently, reports came in that he had his eye on the My Body author after a party where sources said they flirted all night. However, these new photos with Shayk show a whole new story, and shed another light on those rumors about the two of them from early June 2023.

So back in June, reports came in from Page Six that Shayk was allegedly all over the Brady during Joe Nahmad and Madison Headrick’s wedding and that he “wasn’t interested.” However, her representatives told DailyMail that those were false, saying, “This story is completely false. It is a totally malicious and fictional account of the evening,” and claimed the two were only friends.

Now, fans may be getting a good-friends-to-lovers arc they originally wanted.

