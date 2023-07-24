Elon Musk Just Shared His Review of Barbie and It’s as Frustrating as You’d Expect

As Barbie continues to storm the box office, some conservative figures are beginning to push back against the movie’s female-focused message. Tesla founder Elon Musk is the latest to weigh in on the Greta Gerwig-directed movie, joining a host of others — mainly right-wing men — who have taken issue with the feminist reimagining of the famous doll.

“It you take a shot every time Barbie says the word ‘patriarchy’, you will pass out before the movie ends,” Musk said on Twitter, in response to a user’s meme that linked Barbie to Twitter before Musk’s takeover while comparing this summer’s other box office hit, Oppenheimer, to X — Musk’s Twitter rebrand.

Musk joins Ben Shapiro who also shared his criticism of the “flaming garbage heap” movie after claiming he was forced to watch it. “My producers dragged me to see ‘Barbie’ and it was one of the most woke movies I have ever seen,” Shapiro tweeted Friday before doubling down in a review on his YouTube channel in which he criticized the casting of Hari Nef, a transgender woman, as one of the Barbies. He also rejected the movie’s claim the real world operates under the majority rule of men. “Margot Robbie is playing the lead. In fact, the entire cast aside from basically Ryan Gosling is women, so it seems like women are doing OK,” he claimed.

Then there was Matt Gaetz‘s his wife, Ginger, who also aired her grievances online after attending a promotional event for the movie with her husband in co-ordinated, all pink outfits. Ginger said on Twitter that the movie “neglects to address any notion of faith or family, and tries to normalize the idea that men and women can’t collaborate positively (yuck).” Despite the naysayers, Barbie has continued to be box office success and generate rave reviews online from viewers.

