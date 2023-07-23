Insiders Are Claiming Vanna White’s Salary Negotiations Are a Total 180 Than Originally Reported

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission.

Right when you think you totally understand what’s happening in the negotiations between Vanna White and the Wheel of Fortune execs, we get another curveball. Only days ago, word got out that White made a partial deal with the executives that let her get $100,000 more per episode of Celebrity Wheel of Fortune. As many fans know, she has been working to get a pay increase after nearly 20 years without one. However, a new inside source is claiming another story entirely about how much White has been asking for.

While White has been reportedly fighting for a substantial raise, many have been adamant that she has not been trying to get as much as host Pat Sajak’s salary. But an insider told People that that’s not the case. Specifically, the Vanna White Wrapped In Love author is allegedly trying to get even more than Sajak’s salary amid negotiations.

“50 percent of Pat’s salary is so outrageous that no one in their right mind could say that it’s fair,” the inside alleged to People. “The negotiation is asking for much more than 50 percent of his salary. It’s asking for the same pay — if not more.”



This allegation is a total 180 from what fans have been hearing the past few weeks, and now, people have more questions than ever.

For those unaware, White earns $3 million a year, while Sajak brings in around $15 million per year.



According to Celebrity Net Worth, White’s net worth is somewhere in the ballpark of $85 million, which is $10 million more worth than Sajak, who’s at $75 million. And as we previously discussed, both of them make “at least $10 million per year” from royalties, appearance fees, bonuses, and more, per Celebrity Net Worth.

