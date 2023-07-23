Marilyn Monroe Claimed She Was Going to ‘Marry’ This Alleged Former Flame the Day Before Her Death

Resurfaced claims show that Marilyn Monroe may have heard wedding bells with this alleged former flame merely 24 hours before her death. In Anthony Summers’s biography entitled GODDESS: The Secret Lives of Marilyn Monroe, he interviewed over 600 people and insiders to get a fully In-depth look into the Gentleman Prefer Blondes legend, along with the final days of her all-too-short life.

While fans have always pondered the details and circumstances of her final days on Earth, there’s one detail that so many people missed: she reportedly told her long-time friend that she was going to marry one of her alleged former flames.

Summers claims that the day before Monroe’s death, on Aug 3, she called her longtime friend Anne Karger and told her she was “very much in love and was going to marry Bobby Kennedy,” per Vanity Fair.

Now, this isn’t the only account of a phone call that correlates to the story from that day. She allegedly called another friend named Robert Slatzer, and told him she was having a hard time reaching Robert “Bobby” Kennedy and decided to phone his brother-in-law Peter Lawford, and Lawford later confirmed this. Along with that, she claimed she was going to “be with him” soon.

For those that don’t know, there have been rumors for decades that Monroe was involved with both President John F. Kennedy and his younger brother Robert.

The rumors about John went haywire after her legendary “Happy Birthday” performance led many to speculate he was having an affair with Monroe behind Jackie Kennedy’s back.

While the Robert rumors were mostly unfounded, a letter found at an auction in 2016 shed some light on the situation. The letter reportedly was from Jean Kennedy Smith, and read to Monroe, “Understand that you and Bobby are the new item,” and “We all think you should come with him when he comes back East,” per Telegraph.

Per People, the story goes that Lawford introduced the two, which led to an affair throughout the summer of 1962.

Robert was married to Ethel Kennedy from 1950 to his death in 1968. They shared 11 children together.

Monroe passed away on Aug 4, 1962.

