Prince Harry Reportedly Inherited This Significant Artifact From Princess Diana When He Turned 30

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission.

All you have to do is look back at photos of Prince Harry growing up to be reminded of how close he was with his late mother Princess Diana. Following her death in August 1997, Harry and his older brother Prince William’s lives changed forever. But as they grew into adulthood, the brothers each inherited touching keepsakes based on what their mother wrote in her will. And at the age of 30, Harry received one of his mother’s most significant artifacts.

In 1996, Diana made a final amendment to her will, per Marie Claire via The Daily Express. It would be the last change she made to the document before her tragic death nearly one year later. At the time of her death, Harry and William were mere adolescents. Diana’s mother, Frances Ruth Shand Kydd, and sister Lady Elizabeth Sarah Lavinia McCorquodale were named the co-executors and trustees of her estate.

There's no doubt that Prince Harry had a close relationship with his mom, Princess Diana. https://t.co/HsmWvZzV6E — SheKnows (@SheKnows) July 3, 2023

One change Diana’s mother and sister made to her will included an amendment to up the age at which Harry and William would receive their shares of their mother’s estate from 25 years old to 30. By that age, Harry inherited one of Diana’s most sentimental keepsakes — her wedding gown. In the time prior to Harry’s inheritance, the dress was seen around the world in different exhibitions. As of 2014, the dress is in Harry’s possession.

We’ve always known just how much Diana’s legacy and keeping her memory alive has been to William and Harry. Despite their friction, the brothers always come together to honor their late mother. We may never know what Harry’s intentions for Diana’s wedding dress are, but we’re glad to know it is, and has been, in the hands of someone Diana loved.

Diana: A Closely Guarded Secret by Ken Wharfe

Image: John Blake John Blake

'Diana: A Closely Guarded Secret' by Ken Wharfe

For years, Inspector Ken Wharfe was one of Princess Diana’s closest confidants. The late Princess of Wales’ former bodyguard offers an intimate account of the famous royal’s life in Diana: A Closely Guarded Secret. The memoir offers new insight into what we thought we knew about Princess Diana, with unfiltered anecdotes and reflections on her life through Wharfe’s eyes.

