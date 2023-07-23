Rob Lowe’s Loving 32nd Wedding Anniversary Tribute to Wife Sheryl Berkoff Is a Whole New Level of Romantic

There are anniversary posts, and then there’s Rob Lowe’s moving tribute to his wife of 32 years. The Parks & Recreation alum took to social media yesterday and celebrated his longtime love, Sheryl Berkoff, with one of the most romantic posts we’ve ever read. We can’t help it; this one left us swooning.

In the post, which you can check out below, Lowe shared a selfie of his gorgeous wife with the perfect tropical backdrop. Berkoff looked stunning, and Lowe’s words matched just how much affection, adoration, and love has grown between the couple over the years. “Today marks 32 years married to this beautiful, inspiring, nurturing, strong, industrious, sexy, and wonderfully unique woman,” Lowe’s caption began.

“I am SO grateful for the day she said she’d join me on our amazing life journey together. Happy Anniversary, Baby!!” Ok, we’re not getting teary eyed, you are. Not only did this tribute perfectly capture just how much Lowe adores his wife, it thoughtfully acknowledged so many qualities Lowe loves about her too.

Lowe and Berkoff met in the early ’80s and got married in July 1991. Two years later, they welcomed their first child, son Matthew Edward Lowe. In 1995, they welcomed their second son, John Owen Lowe. Each time we get a glimpse of this couple, it’s truly a treat. We cannot wait to see what this year has in store for them!

