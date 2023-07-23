Ron DeSantis’ Reported New Political Strategy Is the Exact Opposite of Donald Trump’s Approach

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission.

While the Republican candidates are constantly working towards their goal of getting the nomination for the 2024 Presidential race, it seems one major candidate is doing a total 180 with his strategy. Ron DeSantis’s campaign manager recently divulged that the Florida Governor is changing up how he does his campaign, and it’s almost the exact opposite of how his major competitor former US President Donald Trump has been handling his campaign.

His campaign manager Generra Peck said to NBC News that DeSantis is “ready to prove them wrong” and has decided to change up his strategy to include more intimate appearances, rather than large events he and Trump often would do.

“Ron DeSantis has never been the favorite or the darling of the establishment, and he has won because of it every time,” she said. “No one in this race has been under fire more and won than Gov. DeSantis. He’s ready to prove them wrong again. Buckle up.”

As many political watchers know, the Home Alone 2 star is known for having huge rallies to sway the numbers in his favor, a practice DeSantis often did as well. But with more candidates coming forward and the race being so up in the air, it seems he may want to separate himself even more from his competitors by being seen as a more intimate and accessible candidate.

RadarOnline speculated that the reason for the smaller appearances is a way to be more accessible to the media, which would arguably help with exposure.

This news comes days after DeSantis’ campaign fired around a dozen staffers after lacking poll numbers. An inside source told NBC News that “the entire campaign is on the brink. I’ve never seen anything like it.”

