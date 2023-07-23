Tom Brady Was Allegedly Seen Flirting With This Newly Single Model That’s ‘Definitely His Type’

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission.

Ever since Tom Brady and Gisele Bundchen’s sudden divorce rocked the news cycle, everyone has been wondering who the 80s for Brady star will date next. There were musings of a possible relationship blooming between Brady and Reese Witherspoon, but they were quickly shut down. Then later, Kim Kardashian, and now, it seems like another major, newly single a-lister may have captured Brady’s heart?!

During Fanatics CEO Michael Rubin’s exclusive annual White Party in the back on the weekend of the Fourth of July, insiders and onlookers reported that Brady was allegedly seen flirting with both Kardashian and Emily Ratajkowski.

Sources claimed to In Touch Weekly that the My Body author “was dancing seductively in front of him,” and because of that, allegedly got most of his attention and affection that night.

“He kept coming back to her. They were smiling at each other, then later huddled in private conversation,” they said. “[She] is definitely his type: tall, brunette and sexy.”

Now, could this be the start of something serious? Probably not. Both of them are recently divorced and have both either explicitly or subtly shown that they are more in the mood for fun rather than stability in relationships. The source added, “Tom has little interest in getting into an exclusive relationship right now. He knows he’s one of the most eligible bachelors on the scene and is living it up!”

For those that don’t know, Brady and Bundchen were together ever since 2006 after being set up on a blind date by a mutual friend. they later married in 2009, and in 2022, they shocked fans by announcing they were divorcing.

Related story This Former OC Star Ripped Into Celebs Like Tom Brady & Gisele Bündchen for Their Irresponsible Promotion of Cryptocurrency

The same year, Ratakowski announced her divorce from her husband of four years Sebastian Bear-McClard. Since then, she has been seen out with stars like Eric Andre, Harry Styles, and Pete Davidson, to name a few.

Before you go, click here to see surprising celebrity couples we never saw coming.

