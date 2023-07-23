Sarah Michelle Gellar Swapped Vampire Hunting for This Hunting on Her Adorable Date With Freddie Prinze Jr.

Sarah Michelle Geller’s latest Instagram post proves she has swapped vampire hunting for truffle hunting alongside her long-time love Freddie Prinze Jr.

On July 21, the Buffy the Vampire Slayer alum shared a series of photos of her adorable date night with longtime love Prinze Jr. She shared the snapshots with to her Instagram with the caption reading, “The only hunting you will ever see me do. Truffle hunting. We had the most magical day at the family owned @marronaia . First we hunted truffles, then we ate truffles. We also drank the most beautiful wines (well @realfreddieprinze and I did) And the truffle olive oil …. is perfetto.”

In the first photo, we see Geller rocking a stylish summer aesthetic of a sun hat, black sunglasses, and a white tank top while holding on a truffle. Then we get an adorable selfie featuring the two lovebirds on their latest excursion, followed by a snapshot of Prinze Jr. looking just as gleeful as Geller. We then end the series of photos with their culinary creation, and to be honest, it looks mouth-watering.

Not only do we love seeing the Scooby-Doo alums looking like they’re having the time of their lives together on a unique date night, but we also love to see them working on their culinary chops!

For those that don’t know, both of them have actually released cookbooks over the years! Gellar released a cookbook in 2017 with former Martha Stewart Living editor Gia Russo entitled Stirring Up Fun with Food, and Prinze released Back to the Kitchen the year prior, which he wrote with Rachel Wharton and Gellar writing the foreword!

The two originally met on the set of the horror film I Know What You Did Last Summer back in 1997. They remained friends for years before going on their first official date in 2000. In 2001 they got engaged, and in the following year, they got hitched and later welcomed two children named Charlotte Grace, 13, and Rocky James, 10.

Since then, they’ve shown that they were truly meant to be!

