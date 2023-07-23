Melania Trump’s Latest Controversial Venture May Find Her in Hot Water With NASA

Yet again, the former US president Donald Trump’s wife Melania Trump has found herself in hot water over, you guessed it: an NFT. She found herself in hot water the first time around when NFTs were quite popular in the A-list world, and yet again merely a month ago in June 2023. Now, her NFT controversy has found its way to possibly violating policies with NASA?!

You read that right, her newest NFT may have put her in trouble with NASA.

On July 20, Melania released a new batch of NFTs with the theme of Apollo 11. The NFTs feature the classic image of astronaut Buzz Aldrin walking on the surface of the moon, and are being sold for around $75 each through the USA Memorabilia shows she’s collaborated with multiple times in the past.

What may have seemed like a harmless venture, an homage to American history, is actually a big No-No. While NASA has released a lot of its photos into the uncopyrighted sphere under the guise of educational purposes, they actually have a rule about using them for NFTs.

In a document from their website, NASA explicitly explained how the imagery can’t be used for business purposes, unless it meets certain requirements. It says: “NASA is not approving any merchandising applications involving Non-Fungible Tokens (NFTs), as they are not consistent with the categories of products the agency is approved to merchandise,” the document reads. Further, as stated in the NASA Media Usage Guidelines, NASA does not wish for its images to be used in connection with NFTs.”

Back in early 2022, the former First Lady released a Head of State Collection fashion-based NFT drop that earned around $170,000 at auction. However, the nature of how they were sold at auction made the internet speculate that Melania played a hand in inflating the price of their assets of this venture, per The Chainsaw.

She released another “limited-edition” NFT collection in June 2023 entitled “Yearning to Breathe Free.”

