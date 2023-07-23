Meghan Markle & Prince Harry Are Allegedly Looking To Move Out of Montecito After ‘Secretly’ Visiting New Homes

While it’s quite clear that Meghan Markle and Prince Harry aren’t divorcing anytime soon, there may be a major change afoot.

Inside sources revealed to Express that the Duke and Duchess of Sussex may be moving back to a place near and dear to Meghan: her hometown of central Los Angeles! Specifically, the sources allege that they’ve been “secretly” viewing houses in Malibu.

“Harry and Meghan are reviewing their living options with Malibu being a place of interest,” the source claimed, noting how more central Malibu is to downtown compared to the multi-hour trek from Montecito to Los Angeles is. “They have secretly visited the area a couple of times and have been out and about, looking at what’s there. It is uncertain if they will sell Montecito or just add a Malibu spot to buy. The move consideration comes as Meghan is shifting gears and focus back to Hollywood with WME.”

The source also alleged that this would be a “smart” move, considering it’s closeby to so many fellow A-listers.

Rumors about them selling their major Montecito mansion have been swirling for quite some time now, but it’s officially unclear if, as of July 2023, they plan to buy another home or move out of Montecito into a new home.

The pair bought the mansion for nearly $15 million in August 2020, per Marie Claire. Many have claimed that Harry’s closest cousin Princess Eugenie has been sniffing around the California real estate world, so it may seem that these royals are looking for a housing shake-up.

Click here to see Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's complete relationship timeline.


