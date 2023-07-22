Gwen Stefani & Blake Shelton’s Reported Reason for Couples Therapy Reminds Us of a Former A-List Couple

While it seems like everything is literally picture-perfect for lovebirds Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton, they are disagreeing on one major issue (and it’s giving us some serious deja vu)! Especially if you’ve been keeping up with the reasons why Sofia Vergara and Joe Manganiello broke up!

Inside sources recently told In Touch Weekly that Stefani is pushing for couples counseling with her and Shelton, due to the fact that Stephanie wants more kids and Shelton may not.

Now, before we get into the details of this story, let us say there is literally nothing wrong with couples counseling. Couples counseling is an amazing tool that people use to better bond with their partner, work on communication skills, and overall used to better improve their beloved relationships. And we do nothing but applaud people who take this step!

“She’s a big believer in therapy and feels it could really help her and Blake,” the source said to In Touch, adding that Shelton is a bit more hesitant about the move. “He thinks they should be able to work things out on their own.”

Now the source added that the Trolls star has been pushing for more kids, and Shelton is quite hesitant and content being a stepfather.

For those that don’t know, Stefani shares three sons with her ex-husband Gavin Rossdale named Kingston, 17, Zuma, 14, and Apollo, 9. She and Shelton started dating in late 2015, And five years later were engaged. they later married in 2021. Related story Gwen Stefani & Blake Shelton’s Wedding Anniversary Tributes Are Just as Romantic as You’d Expect

And as for the reference to Vergara and Manganiello, sources claim one of the reasons they divorced after several years together is the fact that Vergara did not want any more children and Manganiello did.

