The Internet Is Freaking Out Over Kim Kardashian Allegedly Partying ‘Late Into the Night’ With Her Sister’s Ex

Just when you think you finally understand everything there is to the Kardashians and their inner circle, more just gets thrown in your face. Only days after Kylie Jenner broke the internet because of her rendezvous with ex-BFF Jordyn Woods, It seems Kim Kardashian is hanging out with another former member of the inner circle: Khloé Kardashian’s ex-boyfriend Tristan Thompson.

You remember Thompson, right? The guy who was in an on-again-off-again relationship with Chloe and then cheated on her and one of the most public, messiest breakups we’ve ever seen. Well, it seems he still has a close friend in the Kardashian clan, Khloe’s older sister.

In photos obtained by Page Six, you can see Thompson and the SKIMS founder leaving a restaurant in Miami, with sources claiming they ended up spending time with one another.

On the night of July 21, it’s reported the two were partying together after Lionel Messi’s first game as an Inter Miami FC. Kim was seen grabbing dinner at a restaurant in Miami called Gekko, and apparently, Thompson was seen entering at the same time.

Then after dinner, they allegedly partied “late into the night” at the LIV nightclub.

Now, this isn't the first time that Kim's interactions with Thompson have made fans raise their eyebrows. Back in May 2023, in photos obtained by Page Six, fans saw Kim and her eldest daughter North West holding up a homemade sign with Thompson's name on it.

So again, fans are left confused, and the internet is having a field day with these photos. One Twitter user responded to this news saying, “messy messy! i wouldn’t even be speaking to this clown if it was my sister.”

Others commented, saying things like “Is she banging her sisters baby daddy?” and “I think she’s messing around with a basketball player and Tristan is just the scapegoat.”

Khloé and Thompson dated on and off again for around five years, from 2016 to 2021. They welcomed their daughter True in April 2018 and later a son Tatum, born in Aug. 2022 via surrogacy.

