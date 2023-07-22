Halle Berry’s Vacation Recap Shows Us a Super-Rare & Intimate Look at Life With Her Loved Ones

No one is living their best life quite like Halle Berry. The actress and filmmaker has been enjoying all the pleasures of the summer season and documenting it on social media for all of her fans and followers to see. Berry’s latest post included a video compilation of her recent vacation, and featured an intimate look at life with her loved ones.

In the Instagram post, which you can check out below, the Monster’s Ball Oscar winner gave a shout-out to the Mexico resort Rosewood Mayakoba. “Vacation recap! Thank you [Rosewood Mayakoba] for taking such great care of us and all the beautiful people we met along the way! See you again soon,” her caption read.

The compilation of snapshots and video featured a rare look at time spent with her partner of nearly three years, Van Hunt, and what appeared to be a few rare photos of her kids, daughter Nahla and son Maceo. The tropical destination seriously suited Berry, who was practically glowing in any snapshot in which she appeared. All told, it looked like a pretty incredible getaway for Berry and her loved ones.

For someone as famous as Halle Berry, she’s seriously gone above and beyond to ensure she and her family have as much privacy as possible. That’s why it’s such a treat whenever we get these glimpses of her life. Summer isn’t over just yet, and we cannot wait to see what she shares next.

