One Royal Expert Says This ‘Crucial Moment’ Marked the First Sign of a ‘Divide’ Between Prince Harry & Meghan Markle

Rumors and speculation regarding the status of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s marriage have been swirling for weeks. It almost seems like it’s all anyone can talk about. But one royal expert recently chimed in to address those split rumors and why so many people might be honing in on the couple’s relationship.

Vanity Fair’s royal correspondent Katie Nicholl spoke with Entertainment Tonight about her own observations of the couple, and the moment people may have taken as a signal that the Duke and Duchess of Sussex were potentially growing apart. “I think it was very notable that in the run-up to the launch of his autobiography, he had all the publicity and Meghan was noticeable by her absence,” Nicholl said. “And that was really the first time we’ve seen a divide between them because up until then they’ve very much been a partnership, and at this crucial moment where Harry’s doing the boldest and possibly bravest thing of his life, she’s not there for him.”

The celebrity breakup summer rumors are swirling around Meghan Markle and Prince Harry. https://t.co/gVxPIp60Cv — SheKnows (@SheKnows) July 18, 2023

Prior to Spare‘s release, Harry did a number of interviews and made solo appearances at events, talk shows, and the like. None of this was at all to suggest that the couple was growing apart in their relationship, rather that they’re forging their own, individual paths forward. “And that has continued and led to more rumors of a split, of a split being on the horizon…and yet, there is no evidence. They’re presenting a very united front.”

So much of Harry and Meghan’s post-royal life centered on their joint initiatives and projects. But now, we’re starting to see signs that the two want to explore their own personal interests while continuing to support one another. If anything, Spare was the first sign that Harry and Meghan were ready to expand their reach and explore their own ventures, not a sign that their marriage was in trouble.

