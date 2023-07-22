Vanna White’s New Wheel of Fortune Deal Includes This ‘Meaningful Bump’ Fans Hoped For

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission.

It seems Vanna White has struck a partial deal with the Wheel of Fortune executives, but she still has a long way to go.

Not only is White fighting for more pay on the regular, cult-favorite game show Wheel of Fortune, but she’s also been fighting for more for the celebrity version — and came out with a victory.

In case you missed it, TMZ reported that she “settled for $100k an episode,” despite trying to get half of Pat Sajak’s salary per episode (which is reportedly around $400,000 an episode)! While sources claim it is, in fact, a “meaningful bump” in her current salary that devoted fans have been hoping for, it’s not enough.

Her contract with the original show is still very much in the air, and her salary negotiations haven’t had any more updates. In fact, White’s lawyer Bryan Freedman said things could get “ugly” if their demands aren’t met.

For those unaware, White has been working on extending her contract and getting a raise. She hasn’t had a raise in 18 years, and reportedly makes five times less than host Pat Sajak based on salaries. While she earns $3 million a year, he brings in around $15 million per year. She is currently fighting for fairer pay.

Now, let’s break down her earnings.

Related story Vanna White's Wheel of Fortune Contract Negotiations Are Likely To Get 'Ugly' After Sony Reportedly Resists Paying Her What She's Worth

Per Celebrity Net Worth, the Vanna White Wrapped In Love author’s net worth is somewhere in the ballpark of $85 million, which is $10 million more worth than Sajak, who’s at $75 million. Now, the outlet reports the two work around 48 days a year, with White earning around $62,500 per workday and Sajak with $312,500 per workday.

Now here’s the thing most people don’t talk about: per Celebrity Net Worth, both of them make “at least $10 million per year” from royalties, appearance fees, bonuses, and more.

Before you go, click here to see the best TV shows you should be watching right now.

