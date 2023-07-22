Royal Insiders Claim Kate Middleton Would Sacrifice This to ‘Play Dirty’ Against Meghan Markle

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission.

It seems that the Princess of Wales isn’t afraid to protect the Firm, especially against her sister-in-law Meghan Markle and Prince Harry. While the Duke and Duchess of Sussex are navigating a new leaf in their entertainment ventures, the Windsor family is still on edge, and ready to fight for round two — especially Kate Middleton. In fact, royal insiders say Kate is willing to give up her popularity with some people to protect the Firm and “play dirty.”

Royal insiders said to Closer Magazine, per Express, that Kate is “fiercely protective when it comes to defending the family and the overall interests of the Royal Family. If that means fighting fire with fire at times, then she’s more than willing to do so – even if it makes her less popular with certain people.”

So, as you can see, royal insiders are claiming that Kate will fight back if another surge of tell-all media projects are hurled at the family. And she’s even willing to sacrifice a bit of her popularity for it. Kate is one of the most popular royals, and in a recent study, was tied with Princess Anne on being the fourth most popular royal due to their charity work.

“She’s very much the voice of reason and is known within the Firm for being a clear, fair thinker who tries to weigh up all sides before rushing to judgment or thinking ill of anyone,” the source added. “She’s shown an incredible amount of tolerance and bitten her lip, but even she can only be pushed so far, and this latest revelation is being seen as a very clear message to Meghan to back off and watch what she says about Kate moving forward.”

They finished by saying that “the bottom line here is that Kate’s not afraid to take the gloves off and play dirty if she has to.”

This revelation comes as a bit of a shock for royal fans who have been keeping up with everything between the former core-four royals. A few months ago, Meghan and Harry reportedly claimed they were done with projects based on their time in the royal family, saying they have “nothing left to say.”

However, with their Netflix deal still in tact and Harry’s contract stating more books will be released, it seems the royal family (especially Kate) is airing on the side of caution.

