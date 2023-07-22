Spoiler warning: This article contains spoilers for Outlander Season 7, Episode 6, “Where the Waters Meet.”

Season 7 of Outlander continues to deliver the perfect balance of action, love, heartbreak, and of course, Jamie and Claire (Sam Heughan and Caitríona Balfe) being captured and torn apart. Episode 6, “Where the Waters Meet,” does this perfectly, artfully weaving all the side stories into Jamie and Claire at the center. It’s the mark of great Outlander episode when they can drive interest in every single story by making Claire and Jamie the through line, even in the scenes they aren’t in together. Last episode, the Frasers escaped from Ticonderoga with as many as they could row away in their tiny little boats in the middle of the night. This episode is filled with nail-biting action and tenderness. Claire is captured (again!), Ian and Jamie cause actual chaos to save her, and William wears a red coat (as in, he’s a Red Coat). Claire gets to be what she’s best at, the war doctor in charge. And the way she bosses around the tiny little soldier men will give you true joy.

Roger rules in a classroom, and Brianna accidentally does something that is sure to have unintended consequences. Claire and William meet, and it is one of the strongest scenes in the episode, and exemplifies how good Outlander is with these big family moments. Claire laying eyes on William when he tells her who he is, has close to the same feeling as when watching Jamie meet their daughter for the first time. There’s never much dialogue, but the way Balfe and Heughan just look at Charles Vandervaart and Sophie Skelton can’t be matched. A lot happens in this episode, so buckle in so we can break it all down.

William Gets a Really Bright Coat

The episode opens on Willie galloping into the British camp at Ticonderoga. Wonder if he will meet Simon Fraser. Oh yup, first guy he asks for. William! That’s your secret second cousin or dad’s cousin making him your cousin uncle? Your cuncle? That doesn’t sound right. William apologizes for not being able to help in the battle. Hello, Wills did we not establish killing is bad and gives you a stomach ache. Okay fine, that was the stew. But still. Killing that man made you feel bad. Simon Fraser tells William that there was no battle, because they left. When Simon tells him they are heading north, William guesses the plan, and the general is impressed by Lord John Grey’s son. Willie smiles.

Jamie & Claire and So Many Row Boats

Meanwhile, Jamie and Claire and all the little boats with them have clearly been rowing all night. They jump off on land. Does Jamie get seasick in row boats? Serious question. Need to know. Or is it only big boats? Because he hates big boats and he cannot lie. Also, I would watch an entire episode just on all of them in those boats.

Jamie lays out a plan that they go inland in small groups. As Claire looks around at the sick people getting off the boat, Jamie tells her, “Dinna fash, Sassenach, if anyone can’t walk, I’ll carry them.” Sir. How many people you planning on carrying? Related story Outlander Season 7 Episode 5 Recap: Jamie & Claire Face Off at Ticonderoga, Brianna is Trapped & Ian Has a Shocking Reunion

Rachel talks to a hysterical woman (the same one Claire took care of) who says she doesn’t trust the “Indian.” Um lady, lose the N, D, and N, that’s an Ian, not an Indian! Also, you’re racist ma’am. Rachel calms racist bonnet lady down, and says Ian is like a gentle lamb. Ha, well not so sure about that.

Claire tells Jamie everyone needs rest and they should camp for the night, and all of a sudden a group of what seems to be Indians start calling out. Racist Bon yells, “We’ll be killed!” And Jamie is like please zip it. Everyone hides in the bushes. I’m on board with this fantastic plan. If I were in a war situation, I’d make like a bush and hide too.

Ian scopes it out, and it’s a group of Red Coats pretending to be Indians! Give them Racist Bon as a trade-off and run. Claire, Denzell and Rachel take everyone to hide while Ian and Jamie go to deal with the Indian-chanting Racist Red Coats.

Racist Bon ran! Claire realizes. Please do not look for her, Claire. Do not. Let it go, gurl. But nope, Claire runs off on her own! Claire! Come on! Woods, alone! Ahhhhh! *Screams in Claire Elizabeth Beauchamp Randall Fraser!

Roger Gets a Job

Back in the future, Roger is talking to the headmaster about how the teacher hit Jem. He finds out that Jemmy called her a “haggard old goat-breathed daughter of a witch.” Jemmy, well done. Give Jemmy all the awards. Also remember, he said he learned that from his GrandDa. Lol, Jamie. But then, Roger throws Jamie under the bus! “My father-in-law taught him that, I would never!” Roger! Why are you tattling on GrandDa, who’s been dead for more than 100 years, my man?! You’re not going to get in trouble in school! But somewhere Jamie Fraser’s ghost heard this, and Jamie in the past is going to learn about it in one of his prophetic dreams. No doubt. Run Rog, Big Mac, you about to be attacked by a ghost. Somehow, Roger gets the headmaster to offer him a gig to teach the class about Gaelic and Scottish culture. Well done, Roger!

Claire is Captured by the Red Coats

Back in the woods, Jamie filets a Red Coat man with his knife. This is exciting. I’m enjoying it very much. He and Ian are creeping through the woods, now where’s Claire? Jamie, go get yo girl, she’s running amok.

Cut to Claire looking for scared, racist lady. Alone. Claire finds her rocking in some leaves, and she says she’ll never come. Okay, bye. But no. As we know, Claire won’t just abandon someone. The lady is kind of loud, and Claire shushes her because it’s a war lady, hello! And then the woman shoots herself in the head. Omg! Traumatic. Claire does not need this stress. Nor do I. Please do not try and save her, Claire. She’s gone. And now her loud bullet is probably going to bring a Red Coat coming after Claire Bear. And exactly what I said would happen does, a Red Coat grabs Claire from behind and clamps his hand over her mouth. Please let this be a nice Red Coat. If you look quickly, this Red Coat, looks a lot like Captain Blackjack Randall from his profile. Go on pause the scene, and tell me I’m wrong.

I’ll also say I don’t love Claire being grabbed by violent men in the woods. And I’m betting she doesn’t either. Of course, the scene cuts to black.

Finding Claire: The Jamie Fraser Story

Jamie and Ian run into Denzell in the woods, and he says Claire went looking for one of her patients, and never came back so he was looking for her. See Denzell really is Claire’s bestie. Only a bestie would search the woods for his best friend. Jamie and Ian’s reactions to this news are identical. And they’re both about to flip out in 3, 2, 1…..

Jamie finds dead lady’s body. Ian sees that there are soldier footprints and says someone was dragged. Jamie says, “Claire! They’re headed north toward the fort!!” I do not like this!

Claire’s a Bossy Prisoner

Okay phew, Claire is fine for now. She’s brought into a makeshift outdoor jail it seems, with one young soldier guarding them. Claire says she needs water and when the young soldier ignores her, she yells at him in Claire Mom voice and let’s just say, he goes to get her water asap. In fact, I bet we all went to get her water. That’s how much of a Mom voice Claire had on.

Claire looks over and sees Walter, her patient who she had to leave. They’re both excited to see each other and Walter asks, “Where’s big red?” I like this nickname for Jamie, Walter can be part of the gang. But now that I like him, he will no doubt die or take a bullet for Claire or something awful. Because, Outlander.

And of course, like clockwork, Walter tells Claire he can’t breathe very well. Claire listens to his chest, and looks worries, like Claire worried, like how she looked when she saw Mandy’s blue nails.

Walter is screwed. He knows it, we know it, he knows Claire knows it. He tells her he can see she is worried. So, she tells him it could be an embolism, a complication from the surgery. Claire’s bedside manner is again at its best, and she assures him she’ll watch over him. You know why she’s a great surgeon, because she started as a nurse.

William & Claire

William arrives at the British camp! Maybe he will free Claire. Free Claire, Willie! William tells his soldier boss that he lost the letters but learned that the recipients of the letters are rebels. The captain doesn’t look surprised. He tells William those guys were spies. William apologizes for failing. The captain tells him he has a chance at redemption. Yikes. Why do I feel like he and Jamie will face off over the barrel of a gun like Jamie cryptically told Claire as a reason why he wanted to go back to Scotland.

Back at Claire’s camp prison hospital, she’s as usual the best prisoner and tending to everyone. But then Walter coughs up blood. Oh crap. Why do I feel like Claire’s about to perform some wild field surgery like she did at the theater in season 4?! Walter, hope you have that laudanum! Claire runs flying out after a soldier, and it’s William! She’s yelling at him and doesn’t seem to recognize him, but he looks like he might recognize her? When William doesn’t answer, Claire says, “Sir, are you hearing me?!” Uh, mom voice coming out. William says, “I’m sorry, I think I know you! You do! That’s your stepmom dude!

William says, “You’re Mistress Fraser! I’m William Ransom, I visited you as a child and you saved my father’s life.” Willie should be Claire’s son. She says, “William?” And you can see love eyes on her. And him. But then he realizes, “You’re a rebel?!” Almost incredulous. She says, “Yes, my husband is a colonel, I need medical supplies.” But William looks like he’s about to turn on her, ruh roh. Don’t be rude to your stepmom William. Seriously, she will cut you, you have no idea. And not with her knife.

Shout out to Willie’s super good memory. He’s like an elephant. That’s the animal with the good memory right? Clearly, I’m not an elephant.

William says the supplies are two days behind, so he will try. Make bandages from your fancy little bright red coat then, Will! Claire says people will start dying, and William says, “I’ll see what can be done.” I think I like these two together. William needs a mom. She could explain to him things like, war isn’t cool, son. I hope William is being genuine, and they aren’t setting him up to be a problem for Claire. I will be very disappointed in him, and hence will have to write him off for years to come. Or forever. But let’s see how he does.

Brianna & Roger Look at a Map & Discover a Portal

Brianna is telling Roger about the buzzing sound and energy in the tunnel. Roger is furiously writing. She tells him something is down there. Roger whips out a trusty map, and Brianna and he realize with a ruler and some markers that it’s a portal which I said last week, catch up kids. Obviously it is! You have now gone through the stones twice! Hello. Roger and Brianna are adorable in the 80s. Brianna tells him he’s late to class and he yells, “F-cking bollocks,” and it’s kind of amazing. I hope he doesn’t teach the kids that. Jemmy won’t be the only one sent home from school.

Oh, quick Lallybroch side note. Last episode showed photos of young Claire and baby Brianna. Having Lallybroch filled with things that remind the audience and Brianna of Jamie and Claire is amazing. Shout out to the set dressing department, this wins everything. Twitter fan @displaceintime pulled up the side by side of the photo Claire brought Jamie of Brianna and the one Brianna put up in her Lallybroch.

Jamie & Ian’s Plan: Saving Auntie Claire

Jamie and Ian hide near the British camp. William better help Claire escape. Jamie tells Ian he’ll wait until nightfall, “Then I’ll fetch your auntie.” Adorable. But Ian says, “It has to be me, if you’re caught they’ll hang you.” I’m gonna go with Ian on this, and he’s a great shot with that bow and arrow. Remember when he shot Mrs. Bug. Oops. Too soon. Sorry.

Jamie says simply, “I will not get caught.” Sir. Ian explains the Mohawk and British are aligned, so they won’t think it’s suspicious that he’s there. He pleads with Jamie who reluctantly agrees. Jamie says he will provide a distraction then, but he needs Ian’s bow.

Claire’s the Captain Now

Claire’s hospital is up and running, and she’s in her bandages and boiling water era again. A solider brings down a huge bag of herbs for Claire. He tells her they are from William. Yes, we know, scram man, she’s got some herbal surgery to do no doubt. Only Claire Fraser would try to remove an organ with a lavender stem.

When Claire asks for food for everyone, the soldier apologizes and says it’s unlikely as there’s not enough food for soldiers. He then gives Claire a flask and says it’s from William, “He said you looked parched.” Jamie gave Claire whisky on their wedding night, and now his son meets her for one second and is like she needs whisky. Claire’s too cool. Find you a stepmom who is that legendary. You won’t.

And then the best line of the episode happens and goes to William (through his soldier friend). Claire asks, “How did you know who I was?” “He said you’d be the curly wig giving orders like a sergeant major.” Perfection. No lies detected William. And this friend of William’s is so sweet. But I have a real sinking suspicion, they will have Jamie have to shoot this kid, because Outlander only makes us love characters to have them ripped away. Hi Walter. Or rather, bye Walter.

Only Claire Fraser would be captured one minute and then running the prison and having the soldiers do her bidding the next. Let’s just say, to quote Jamie Fraser, the British camp is under her power and happy to be there.

Class is in Session

Professor Roger is in a kilt and teaching the kids how to swear in Gaelic. Wait a minute, Roger is a cool teacher in the 80s?! This is so much better than preacher man of the 1700s. The kids love him, and the parents are there too and seem pretty happy as well. Rob Cameron, Brianna’s work frenemy, is there too. Roger explains Scottish culture shouldn’t be lost. He’s a hit! He even talks about walking wool, which Claire learned how to do at Lallybroch in season 1.

Roger hands out books from home and has Jemmy hand them out. Oh no, why do I feel like something got in that pile that shouldn’t have when Brianna packed up his stuff. Oh no, is Rob Cameron going to get it?! The last time someone in this family distributed something they shouldn’t have, it was Fergus with Claire’s notes, and that’s why Lionel Brown kidnapped her, when he learned she was Dr. Rawlings. Do not like. Roger then leads everyone in a song. Rob Cameron, hmmm.

Roger is asked back by the headmaster. And just as I thought, Rob Cameron is reading a book intently! Oh no! What if it was the time traveling journal and what if Roger wrote about the gold. This is very bad.

Roger happily accepts the offer to teach more. Rob Cameron comes up to him and introduces himself. Roger says, “I know who you are, you work with my wife,” in the least friendly tone. Yes, Roger! But Rob says, “She’s the best inspector, she doesn’t take shite from anyone.” Like mother, like daughter. So he wins Roger over a bit with that line.

And I was right, Rob says are you writing a novel, and hands Roger his time traveler’s guide book. Roger looks unnerved. Rob says, “I love science fiction, would love to read it!” Eek. This isn’t good. Then Rob invites himself over for dinner and says see next week! Rob you seem too eager for friends. Who does that. Roger is like okkkkkk. Do not let him into your study, Roger.

Claire Loses a Patient

Claire gives a not-so-hot looking Walter tea with cayenne pepper to drink to thin his blood. He coughs up more blood, so Claire pours her brandy in his cup. She can tell he’s at the end, she wants him to be brandied up. She tells him to think of his wife. Walter dies and Claire shuts his eyes. This is as sad as season 3 when Claire lost her small pox on a ship friend. Great. Now, Claire’s sad. And everyone’s sad. See, Outlander making us grow attached and then being like, sorry Walter is dead. Dead.

Aunty Claire & the Cousins

Ian pops up in the camp, and he calls out to Claire. Claire, Jamie and Ian are so used to having to rescue each other, that Claire barely reacts to Ian being there. She’s like, “Cool, finally.” Ian’s about to tell her the plan when he sees William. He starts to walk away but William calls out, “Mr. Murray!” Uh oh. Ian’s face is the definition of FFS. William thanks Ian for saving his life, “I owe you a great debt.” This is very reminiscent of Jamie and Lord John. When Jamie and Lord John first met. Lord John told Jamie he owed him a debt (probably for not killing him), and then Lord John saved Jamie from being killed after Culloden and staying in prison.

Ian, call in that favor bro. Say you need a doctor and head out with Auntie Claire Bear. But as William walks away, he turns around and says to Ian, “Didn’t you say you have an uncle named James Fraser, so wouldn’t that make his wife your…” and before he can say it, Claire whips out and says sternly, “His aunt.” Background: William met Ian back on the Ridge, which was shown off screen in season 4. In the books, they do meet, but in the episode, Ian was not there.

When Claire says, “His aunt,” she has a look in her eyes. William don’t try it. He was all, “What a coincidence!” trying to be smart with them. He calls Ian a liar and says he’s not a scout! Chill Will.

William tells Ian, “Even though I’ve caught you committing treason, on my honor I’ll let you go.” That’s good, because the way Claire is looking at William, he would have not made it out of this any other way. The mom look was in full force. Ian says, “I’m not going anywhere with my aunt.” Insert movie poster: “Not Without My Auntie!” starring Sally Field as Ian Murray. William says, “She is prisoner of the King and must stay!” Really dude?! Willie your facts mean nothing here. Claire says, “William, please.” But then all of a sudden something catches on fire, and Claire and Ian knowingly look at each other. It’s Jamie.

Cut to Jamie shooting flaming arrows. Nice move, Uncle Jamie. I love how Jamie can never do nothing. He’s like, “Fine, Ian you can go, but I will be throwing actual flames at my enemies until my wife returns to me.” Normal reaction if you ask me.

The Great Escape

William continues to be annoying and Ian says, “You said you owe me a life, it’s hers.” William replies she can’t go and the British will treat her well or some horsesh*t, but then Claire points out, “I won’t always be in your custody.” Isn’t it funny the parallel of how when Lord John first met Jamie, he thought he was saving Claire’s life, and now William is doing the exact same, except he really will be saving it. (Back then Jamie and Claire were pretending Claire was a prisoner). William looks at Claire, and says, “For saving my father’s life.” Then he tells them how to escape. He’s a good Willie, after all. William warns Ian they are even, and if he sees him again he won’t have a choice. Eek. Not gonna lie, I think Ian would win in a fight. William has those long flowing locks of hair, and Ian would use that to his advantage. I wonder what Jamie would do if Ian and William got into a physical fight, I feel like he’d lift each one up in each of his hands, then drop them. Dad style, like only JAMMF could do. And Claire, they wouldn’t even dare try that in front of her. One look, and those boys would be done.

Reunited & It Feels So Jamie & Claire

Jamie and Claire reunite in the woods. Phew. Claire is upset that she had to leave all the women and children. They kiss, and Claire tears up and tells Jamie about Walter dying. She pulls out the flask, takes a sip of brandy. Jamie kisses her and tastes the brandy. His favorite way to have drink, let’s be honest. He asks her where she got the flask. Claire says softly, “Your son…. gave it to me.” Jamie is emotional but tells her, “Tell me of him later, when we have time.” He kisses her hand and they go south together and rejoin the Continental Army. In a voiceover, Claire says Jamie’s service is almost over and soon they’d be on their way to Scotland. Hmmm, that sounds too easy.

Rewind, and please look at Ian once he realizes his aunt and uncle are about to have a big reunion kiss sesh. He flees. This isn’t his first rodeo with them. He’s all, “Oh here they go again, making out in the woods.” But he’s their biggest fan, so he’s like hey, I’ll just lean against this tree and talk to my dog, oh wait my dog didn’t come on this particular rescue mission, I’ll talk to the tree.”

Ian, Rachel & Rollo

Back at the camp, Ian finds Rachel and Rollo. Pretty, sure all 3 of them are doing some intense flirting. Rachel is happy his aunt is back. Then they flirt a bit more and give some major googly eyes so much so that I think Rollo rolls his eyes. Nope, Rollo is a Rachel and Ian stan, it’s obvs.

Jamie & Claire Tent Time

Jamie returns from hunting and some annoying guy Dan sees Jamie is good with a rifle. He says, “Come with me.” Oh crap. He’s going to get recruited for something war-like and irritating. Jamie says, “My wife and I just arrived,” but the guy won’t take no for an answer. See, Scotland sounded too good to be true. Remember in season 1, when McGarry recruited Jamie to go help him in a tiny little fight, and then he was captured by the British, imprisoned in Wentworth and terrible stuff happened to him, and Claire had to save him. Well, I’m worried. Do we learn nothing from history?!

Later in the tent, Jamie tells Claire about Daniel Morgan, while he loads his gigantic gun. (Not a euphemism). It’s huge, like as big as the gun Claire shot the buffalo with in season 5, that big. Jamie tells Claire what Dan the man’s plans are.

Claire says, “He wants you to become one of them… your enlistment’s almost finished.” Read the room Jamie. But no. Jamie tells her he said yes, she doesn’t seem surprised. He says they’re going to Saratoga and Claire says the Battle of Saratoga is a turning point in the war for the American cause, it’s the moment when the French join in. Jamie says, “I can’t walk away.” Resigned, Claire tells Jamie she’s relieved if he has to fight he’ll be a sniper, because they fight from a distance. “The further you are from combat, the better,” she says as Jamie picks up William’s flask and hands it to her.

In this scene, you see the two sides of Jamie that makes this character so well developed. He’s a brutal soldier one minute, but at his core, he’s Claire’s. The childlike way he looks at her and talks to her. But then, one switch, or if someone threatens her or their family, stone cold killer returns, and Heughan can capture this duality with a simple look.

Claire says, “Why is it that women don’t make wars?” Because we’re smarter. Oh oops, nobody asked me. Jamie replies, “You’re not made for it, Sassenach.” Uh oh bro, last time you said something like that to your wife in a stable, you got slapped and a horse probably is still traumatized having to watch you two take a very feisty roll in the hay. Hay, now….

Claire replies, “You don’t think women are just as capable as men at fighting for what they believe in? And then soft Jamie says, “No you’ve proven they are many times.” Yeah, she has!

"You don't think women are just as capable as men at fighting for what they believe in?"



Jamie goes on to say, “One man is just like another, but when a woman dies she takes everything with her.” Claire says, “If you think one man is just like another, then I can’t agree with you,” and then kisses him. She’s right about that. This is a good little tent brandy talk. Claire says, “Maybe it’s that women’s ability to create life makes it that much harder to end it.” Correct. She’s so smart. I’m really enjoy their little Tent Talk, it’s like a Ted Talk, but better, since it’s Claire. Who cares about Ted?

Jamie and Claire lie down facing each other, and he asks Claire to tell him about his son. And she does. And it’s kind of beautiful. She tells him his eyes are like Jamie’s. “When he looked at me, I saw the same kindness in his eyes.” Kindness and fire, the way she’d probably describe Jamie. Twitter fan @smashingteacups captured the moment. Claire goes on to say he’s a “handsome thoughtful stubborn man of honor.” Jamie listening to Claire talk about his son, and Claire telling him every little thing about him. That’s love.

What the Buck?!

Roger is listening to music and dancing in the kitchen, unloading the groceries. He’s sort of the nerdiest, cutest dad, and then of course Outlander has to scare the sh*t out of us. He sees a man looking through the window – and it will send chills up your spine.

Roger races out, sees the man, chases him, grabs him and spins him around. He recognizes him and then says, “Christ!” He winds up and punches him! It’s Buck. The man who hung Roger in season 5. What an ending! But also, I’m scared. Let’s go back to Jamie and Claire being all sweet in the tent. Emotionally, it’s where I’d like to live. Not in this Bucking place.

This was another great episode, and stronger than episode 5 because it kept the action around Jamie and Claire, utilized the supporting characters effectively but not overly focusing on background stories as much – like that General who wouldn’t listen to Jamie.

The biggest thing missing last episode, that this episode made up for in spades, was the affection between Jamie and Claire. This episode drove stories forward and a lot of them, but wove warmth, tenderness, and affection into all the scenes, even when they weren’t together. When Claire looks at Jamie’s son and realizes it’s his son, it’s hard not to tear up.

Overall, the standouts in the episode were many, firstly Claire and William meeting. Charles Vandervaart has charisma and chemistry with every scene partner, but pairing him with Balfe to ground him to the center was a great move by the show.

Having Claire tell Jamie about William was next to perfect. Jamie loves Claire, Brianna, their family, and from afar, William, the most. Hearing about his son through the eyes of the person he loves most is captivating. And a bit devastating realizing he never got the chance to raise any child. And more painfully so, he and Claire were robbed of that joy, and seeing them with Fergus, Ian, and perhaps William fills that deep hole in their hearts and the missing element in their relationship.

I’m surprised Claire didn’t recognize William, then again, she saw him a long time ago – but Claire and Jamie can find each other anywhere, and William has Jamie’s DNA coursing through his veins. But wait, when Jamie met Brianna, he didn’t recognize her either and he had seen pictures.

The third standout is again Claire, Ian and Jamie. John Bell shines whenever he shares scenes with Balfe and Heughan. Individually or together. His scenes with Balfe were again captivating. Jamie and Ian’s relationship continues to be one of the strongest bonds in the show. Let’s take a moment to recall back to the last episode when Ian told Claire that Jamie told him about sperm. That will never not be funny. Please air that scene Outlander, stop withholding art from us.

10) This meeting between Claire and Willie was so well done!! I've always loved their relationship (as little as see of it) in the books and it's already as wholesome

Can we talk about how Jamie and Claire sometimes kiss each other with their eyes open? These two never want to not be looking at each other. Jamie does this more than Claire, but understandably so because let’s face it, they were separated for 20 years, and Claire, if this episode is anything to go by, always runs amok (usually trying to save someone) and Jamie apparently loves war and is always running off to fight in one. So those are both high risk sports that probably explains why they can’t take their eyes off each other, even when smooshing their faces together. Love. Blech. No, fine, it’s cute. You know what’s not cute? Not going to Scotland and instead choosing to war some more. Jamie, walk away my man. Walk away. Take your gurl, go start a small Ridge again where there’s no war. How hard is this?! But let’s face it, Jamie and Claire were born to save people and suffer and be in love forever, ‘til death do they part. JK, til Gabaldon do they part and part and part. And if any two people are going to figure out how to be together in the afterlife, it’s them. And judging by ghost Jamie appearing in the pilot of this show, he’s already figured it out. Even death cannot part them.

Question, how do they not go cross-eyed with this eye open kiss move, tell us your tricks, Mr. and Mrs. Fraser.

Next week’s scenes: Jamie goes off to war and Claire tells him, “If you don’t come back, I will look for you.” And that in a nutshell, will be the source of our stress for the last two episodes. There’s a lot of gunfire, and Jamie is freshly shaven and heading off to battle again.

We need more Denzell and Claire next week. Our favorite doctor duo. And hopefully before Jamie gets pulled into another battle, he and Claire get some more scenes where one of them isn’t searching for the other. Something bad must be coming, because there are now only 2 episodes left until the mid-season finale. Insert sad face. That means no more Outlander in 2023. But that’s what re-watching was made for.

