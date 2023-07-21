Jennifer Garner & Judy Greer Are Giving Us Major 13 Going on 30 Vibes in This Sweet 20-Year Friendship Celebration

When you watch a really good TV show or movie, it’s sometimes hard to understand that those characters and their relationships with one another aren’t real life. Some dynamics, like Chandler Bing and Joey Tribbiani in Friends, Jess and Nick from New Girl or Rose and Jack from Titanic, for example, just feel too real to not be true.

And though sometimes co-stars end up dating, or developing life-long friendships, it’s safe to say those are the exception and not the rule. One of our favorite co-stars-turned-besties exceptions, however, is Jennifer Garner and Judy Greer. The close friends, who starred opposite each other as Jenna and Lucy/Tom-Tom in 2004’s 13 Going on 30, are celebrating 20 years of friendship!

And, as they celebrate their two-decade milestone, and Greer’s 48th birthday, the two posed for a sweet photo together on Instagram. “Twenty years with my JG,” Garner wrote in the caption. “I sure am proud to be your friend. Happy birthday, @missjudygreer.”

In the picture, Garner is rocking blue and white striped overalls, a white shirt and a checkered gray flannel on top. Greer, for her part, wore a casual all-black look.

In the comments, fellow famous friends poured in their birthday wishes for Greer. “Happy birthday @missjudygreer ❤️,” wrote Julianne Moore. Hollywood stylist Karla Welch also commented, “The BEST!!! Happy Birthday Judy Pie!!!” Yellowjackets star Melanie Lynskey also spread the love, writing, “The sweetest and funniest friend ❤️❤️.”

In addition to all the birthday love, fans of the 2000s classic are going crazy in the comments over this unexpected 13 Going on 30 reunion. "Jenna and TomTom!!" wrote one fan. "Glad you were able to forgive her after she pulled that smooching in the closet deal at your party," wrote another, referring to the actual storyline of the movie. "You did give it back to her with the reboot. 😎"

Indeed, we’d absolutely love a 13 Going on 30 reunion anytime soon. But, in the meantime, we’ll happily settle for these adorable friendship moments between the two. One of our favorite duos, both on and off the screen!

