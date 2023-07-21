Jennifer Lopez Was Caught on Camera Having an Outburst at Her Gym but a Worker Says There’s More to the Story

A gym worker is coming to Jennifer Lopez’s defense after a video emerged of the “Let’s Get Loud” singer losing her cool outside an upscale Los Angeles gym. In a video obtained by TMZ, Lopez appeared frantic as she knocked on the doors of a Tracy Anderson Method Studio, a popular celebrity workout location. Eventually, the Shotgun Wedding star, 53, made it inside but when she finished her workout, more trouble ensued.

After exiting the gym, TMZ reports that Lopez told paparazzi, “F–k you, bye” as they waited to snap a photo of her — though, if we’re honest, we’re not sure she uttered those words at all. A member of staff at the location is also coming to the defense of the mom-of-two. The gym worker told Page Six, Lopez was nothing but “polite” once she entered the location.

The unnamed worker says Lopez is typically “really nice” and guessed that her outburst probably had more to do with not being given privacy — we would venture to guess the same! “The paparazzi are pretty disturbing. She’s a very sweet lady,” the employee says. “She has really polite manners. Inside the studio there is nothing like that [behavior].”

While Lopez, like many female stars, has been accused of diva-like behavior in the past, she does appear happier and more content than ever after celebrating her one-year wedding anniversary with Ben Affleck earlier this month at an LA restaurant. Lopez donned a chic white semi-sheer mini dress that was channelling the bridal vibes one year after the couple’s Las Vegas wedding before their more elaborate Georgia ceremony.