Paulina Porizkova Proves She’s Beautiful in Any Weather in New Makeup-Free Selfie

Although we love to see our favorite celebrities all glammed up for premieres and red-carpet events, there’s something so heartwarming when they peel back the layers and show us their natural side instead. Paulina Porizkova, who’s gotten a large following on social media for being real and honest, is a prime example of that.

And, on July 21, she proved she’s not afraid to go makeup-free either in a gorgeous new selfie on Instagram. In the photo, Porizkova is seen looking straight at the camera in a serene model-ready look with glowy skin and her beautifully gray-streaked hair down.

“Lest you think I’ve become this new glamorous creature with a permanent sunny smile and flowing hair- this is what I actually look like, in the morning, bleary eyed, no makeup in Atlanta heat and humidity,” Porizkova wrote in the caption, showing that she’s not always photoshoot-ready.

Also in the caption, Porizkova revealed she was in Atlanta for two reasons: a book event for her tell-all book, No Filter, and to visit her new boyfriend Jeff Greenstein‘s family.

“We joke about revisiting the places of childhood trauma, but it has, in fact, been very emotional at times,” the model wrote about her visit so far. “It’s a kind of emotional stripping away of layers, of showing one another our true faces, our bare bones, imperfections and all.”

She concluded, “So while I am it, this is what it looks like today.”

In the comment section, followers of the author are applauding her candid post. “Real is beautiful👏🏻 you inspire more women than you can imagine,” wrote one commenter. “We’ve seen you at your very best, and we’ve seen you at your very worst, and irrespective, you’re just as gorgeous as ever,” wrote another fan, understandably swooning over Porizkova.

In fact, looking at this glowing selfie, it’s safe to say Porizkova’s “true face” is just as gorgeous as her glammed-up one. Makeup for not, she’s beautiful!

