Tori Spelling’s Friends Are Concerned About Her Well-Being After She Goes ‘Radio Silent’ Amid Dean McDermott Split

Tori Spelling has been going through it this summer with a dramatic split from Dean McDermott and a summer stuck in a $100-a-night motel with her five children. Now, close pals of the 50-year-old actress are concerned about her well-being because she’s been going through so much all at once.

Spelling has reportedly gone “radio silent,” according to Page Six, during a time when her friends want to reach out and help her. “Tori has not been returning calls and has kind of gone AWOL, which has her close friends worried sick,” an insider told the Daily Mail. It can’t be easy living in a small room with her kids, Liam, 16, Stella, 15, Hattie, 11, Finn, 10, and Beau, 6, and McDermott is “taking up some issue” with his children residing at the motel while their home is treated for mold.

“He thinks that the kids should be at home and not motel hopping with Tori,” the source added. “He just believes that this is not what is best for them at this time.” What is also concerning to her inner circle is the fact that she missed an important in-person appearance for the launch of her BFF Collection with Jennie [Garth] and Tori, a home decor line with her 90210 co-star, on QVC, instead, she Zoomed in.

Spelling has not commented about her separation from McDermott, but it was his now-deleted Instagram post that brought the world into their private business. He wrote, “It’s with great sadness and a very very heavy heart that after 18 years together and 5 amazing children, that @torispelling and I have decided to go our separate ways, and start a new journey of our own.” Spelling might just be taking time to work things out on her own and enjoy her summer with her kids, but her friends are still concerned about her mental state and want her to check in.

