Skip to main content Skip to header navigation

optional screen reader

Newsletters

optional screen reader

Newsletters

optional screen reader

Donald Trump’s Classified Documents Trial Date Is Very Bad Timing for Someone Running for President

Kristyn Burtt
Former U.S. President Donald Trump prepares to speak at the Trump National Golf Club on June 13, 2023 in Bedminster, New Jersey. Earlier in the day, Trump pled not guilty in federal court in Miami on 37 felony charges, including illegally retaining defense secrets and obstructing the government’s efforts to reclaim the classified documents. Plus Icon
Donald Trump Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images.
Former U. S. President Donald Trump reacts during a border security briefing with Texas Governor Greg Abbott speak at the Texas DPS Weslaco Regional Office on Wednesday, June 30, 2021, in Weslaco, Texas. (Joel Martinez | The Monitor/Pool)
Donald Trump's Classified Documents Trial Date Announced
6 Presidential Privileges Donald Trump Lost After January 6 6 Images

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission.

Donald Trump may be the frontrunner for the Republican Party nomination, but he’s also going to be facing trial while out on the presidential campaign trail. On Friday, a federal judge set the calendar for the former president’s classified documents case, and it will occur at a less-than-ideal time for the candidate. 

US District Judge Aileen Cannon ordered the trial to begin “as early as May 20,” according to CNN, with a pretrial hearing on May 14, 2024. Donald Trump’s legal team tried hard to postpone the trial until after the November 2024 election, but they didn’t succeed in their fight. That means the former president will be dealing with important primary states along with his court battle in Florida. While Donald Trump didn’t win this round, neither did special counsel Jack Smith.

Smith wanted the trial to begin before the Christmas holidays in December in order to have the case wrapped before a majority of the state primary elections. The first primary is the Iowa Republican caucuses on Jan. 15, 2024, and a few states will wrap up the election cycle on June 4, 2024. Donald Trump’s spokesperson Steven Cheung was less than pleased with Friday’s “setback.”

‘Blowback: A Warning to Save Democracy from the Next Trump ‘ $21 on Amazon.com

“Today’s order by Judge Cannon is a major setback to the DOJ’s crusade to deny President Trump a fair legal process. The extensive schedule allows President Trump and his legal team to continue fighting this empty hoax,” Cheung told CNN. “Crooked Joe Biden is losing and attempting to use his weaponized DOJ against his top political rival – a disgraceful and un-American abuse of power. Crooked Joe will fail, and President Trump will win back the White House for the American people.” The former president’s team must remember that this isn’t the only legal case he is weathering through because he still has his New York hush money case and a possible indictment related to Jan. 6, 2021 — it’s a tangled web that Donald Trump weaves.

Before you go, click here to see the biggest presidential scandals in US History.

Hillary Clinton, Bill Clinton

optional screen reader

Leave a Comment

More Stories from Entertainment

Icon Link Plus Icon

SheKnows is a part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2023 SheMedia, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP

optional screen reader

ad