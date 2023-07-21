Donald Trump’s Classified Documents Trial Date Is Very Bad Timing for Someone Running for President

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission.

Donald Trump may be the frontrunner for the Republican Party nomination, but he’s also going to be facing trial while out on the presidential campaign trail. On Friday, a federal judge set the calendar for the former president’s classified documents case, and it will occur at a less-than-ideal time for the candidate.

US District Judge Aileen Cannon ordered the trial to begin “as early as May 20,” according to CNN, with a pretrial hearing on May 14, 2024. Donald Trump’s legal team tried hard to postpone the trial until after the November 2024 election, but they didn’t succeed in their fight. That means the former president will be dealing with important primary states along with his court battle in Florida. While Donald Trump didn’t win this round, neither did special counsel Jack Smith.

Smith wanted the trial to begin before the Christmas holidays in December in order to have the case wrapped before a majority of the state primary elections. The first primary is the Iowa Republican caucuses on Jan. 15, 2024, and a few states will wrap up the election cycle on June 4, 2024. Donald Trump’s spokesperson Steven Cheung was less than pleased with Friday’s “setback.”

“Today’s order by Judge Cannon is a major setback to the DOJ’s crusade to deny President Trump a fair legal process. The extensive schedule allows President Trump and his legal team to continue fighting this empty hoax,” Cheung told CNN. “Crooked Joe Biden is losing and attempting to use his weaponized DOJ against his top political rival – a disgraceful and un-American abuse of power. Crooked Joe will fail, and President Trump will win back the White House for the American people.” The former president’s team must remember that this isn’t the only legal case he is weathering through because he still has his New York hush money case and a possible indictment related to Jan. 6, 2021 — it’s a tangled web that Donald Trump weaves.

