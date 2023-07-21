Shakira Is All Smiles as She Sweeps Awards at the Premios Juventud in a Figure-Hugging Red Mini Dress

After her heartbreaking split from former partner Gerard Piqué last year, Shakira proved she can quickly pick herself back up again as she moved to Miami, relied on her friends for support, and, most importantly for her fans, continued making music.

Now, a few months after her top-charting releases, her hard work awarded her a whopping eight awards at the 2023 Premios Juventud in San Juan, Puerto Rico, on July 20. The many wins, which included Best Song, Best Female Artist and a special award titled Agent of Change, are, of course, proof she’s not letting her personal life get in the way of her success.

“So grateful to all of you for these 8 awards!!! I didn’t expect so much! ❤️ Thank you @premiosjuventud,” the “Monotonía” singer wrote on Instagram alongside a video of her speech accepting one of her awards.

For the big night, Shakira looked incredible in a bright red figure-hugging mini-dress that had a long sleeve on one arm while the other remained bare. She then accessorized the look with bright orange heels, and her hair down in natural subtle waves.

During one of her many speeches, Shakira gave a touching tribute to her fans, which she said she was extremely “lucky” to have throughout her career. “When I felt alone, they accompanied me, they protected me, they showed me their loyalty,” the singer said, per Canal RCN. “They celebrate with me my joys and accompany me in all my struggles and because of you I want to be a better musician, a better artist and, if possible, a better person.”

SAN JUAN, PUERTO RICO – JULY 20: Shakira speaks onstage during the 2023 Premios Juventud Awards at Coliseo de Puerto Rico José Miguel Agrelot on July 20, 2023 in San Juan, Puerto Rico. (Photo by Gladys Vega/Getty Images) Getty Images

SAN JUAN, PUERTO RICO – JULY 20: Shakira is seen during the 2023 Premios Juventud Awards at Coliseo de Puerto Rico José Miguel Agrelot on July 20, 2023 in San Juan, Puerto Rico. (Photo by Gladys Vega/Getty Images) Getty Images

Joining Shakira at the event were her kids Sasha, 8, and Milan, 10. In a few candid pictures, Shakira is seen hugging her sons before walking onstage to accept an award. Nothing quite like seeing your mom be an absolute rockstar, right?

