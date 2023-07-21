Shakira Is Probably Regretting Her Move to Spain After 2nd Tax Fraud Case Emerges

Shakira is back living in the U.S. after her split from Gerard Piqué, but she might be having second thoughts about ever living in Spain now that a second tax fraud case has landed in her lap. She was ordered to stand trial late last year in a $13.9 million tax evasion case, so this latest bump in the road only adds to her financial drama.

This week, a judge sided with state prosecutors about opening an investigation about two more possible incidents of tax fraud that occurred in 2018, according to the Associated Press. It’s unclear how much money is at stake, but the “Hips Don’t Lie” singer is doubling down on her innocence. A rep for Shakira shared a statement with People that notes she always “acted in accordance with the law and under the advice of the best tax experts. She is now focused on her life as an artist in Miami and is confident that there will be a favorable resolution of her tax issues.”

Shakira.

Shakira has yet to receive any official word of the investigation from Spain, so she’s just processing all of the news in the headlines. “As it is publicly known, and as the Spanish Treasury was officially notified, Shakira is now living in Miami, so she must be notified personally at her new address, in strict accordance with the provisions of the Law,” her spokesperson added.

Her first trial is scheduled to begin in the fall, and she could face eight years in prison plus hefty fines if she is found guilty. The case is moving ahead because the 46-year-old musician refused to settle the issue out of court. She continues to maintain that her taxes and interest are paid in full for 2012-2014 even though government officials believe her full-time residence was in Spain. She claims her home base was in the Bahamas while Piqué was playing for FC Barcelona, and she often stayed at their Spanish residence with their kids, Milan, 10, and Sasha, 8. It sounds like a tricky case to unravel!

