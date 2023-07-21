New Photos Show Kevin Costner’s Estranged Wife Is Doing Fine in Hawaii Just 10 Days Before She Has To Move Out of Their Home

With a divorce settlement as complicated and messy as Kevin Costner and ex-wife Christine Baumgartner‘s, you’d think the two would be laying low and staying home to recover from the stress. That, however, couldn’t be further from the truth.

In new pictures obtained by Page Six (check them out HERE!), Baumgartner was seen enjoying a vacation at the Four Seasons Resort in Hawaii with her kids. In the paparazzi snaps, Baumgartner showed off her toned and tanned physique in a black floral bikini. The former handbag designer then paired the look with black sunglasses, a large pendant necklace and her phone, in which she could be seen taking plenty of pictures.

At one point, Page Six reports, Baumgartner was seen taking some sweet selfies with her 13-year-old daughter, Grace, who wore a similar white floral bikini.

In addition to her kids, also including sons Cayden, 16, and Hayes, 14, Baumgartner was joined by one of Costner’s friends Josh Connor at the resort, TMZ reports. Per a source to the outlet, however, there is “absolutely no romantic relationship” between the two. “They have been good friends for years,” they told TMZ.

Kevin Costner is clearly separating his assets from Christine Baumgartner during their divorce. https://t.co/iFqXpWoGon — SheKnows (@SheKnows) July 18, 2023

Prior to Baumgartner’s Hawaiian getaway, the former couple’s most recent court disputes revolved around what she could (and couldn’t) take from their home when she leaves. To jog your memory, Baumgartner has been court-mandated to leave the home the two lived in together by July 31, aka in the 10 days.

In the legal documents, obtained by Entertainment Tonight, Costner said he fears that she will take everything in the house. Baumgartner, on the other hand, reassured Costner’s concerns by sending his legal team “pictures of the items she plans to remove,” and said she’s not about to “strip the house bare.” Among Costner’s requirements is that she not take “furniture, furnishings, appliances, and artwork.” In response, the judge allowed her to take “toiletries, clothing, handbags, and jewelry.” Talk about a petty fight!

Looks like the next few weeks might be a doozy for Baumgartner, so we totally understand her decision to take a little trip with the kids before it all goes down. After all, nothing calms the nerves more than family time and swimming in the sea, right?

