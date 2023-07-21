Skip to main content Skip to header navigation

JFK’s Grandson Jack Schlossberg May Have Started a Kennedy Family Feud by Endorsing Joe Biden for President Instead of His Relative

Kristyn Burtt
In this image from the Democratic National Convention video feed, Caroline Kennedy, former United States Ambassador to Japan and daughter of US President John F. Kennedy, left, and her son, Jack Schlossberg, grandson of President Kennedy, right, make remarks on the second night of the convention on Tuesday, August 18, 2020. Plus Icon
Caroline Kennedy, Jack Schlossberg
JFK's Grandson Jack Schlossberg Endorsed Joe Biden Instead of Cousin
While voters have been focused on what has been happening with the Republican Party candidates in the run for the White House, there has been a Kennedy family feud slowly brewing over Robert F. Kennedy Jr. The Democrat, who is running against Joe Biden for president, is known for his conspiracy theories and anti-vaccine stance, and now, several family members are starting to speak out, including John F. Kennedy’s grandson Jack Schlossberg. 

Schlossberg, the son of Caroline Kennedy, slammed his second cousin on Instagram for “trading in on Camelot, celebrity, conspiracy theories and conflict for personal gain and fame.” But he didn’t stop there and continued to reveal what he believes is the truth about his relative. “I’ve listened to him. I know him,” he added. “I have no idea why anyone thinks he should be president. What I do know is his candidacy is an embarrassment.” 

The 30-year-old lawyer then turned his focus to the 2024 presidential election by reminding his followers how important the upcoming year will be for the Democrats. “Let’s not be distracted again, by somebody’s vanity project,” Schlossberg said while highlighting Joe Biden’s accomplishments during his first term in office. “He’s appointed more federal judges than any president since my grandfather. He ended our longest war. He ended the COVID pandemic. And he ended Donald Trump,” he added emphatically. Schlossberg isn’t the only Kennedy family member to jump into the Biden camp and disavow RFK Jr.’s questionable views. 

Robert F. Kennedy Jr. at a House Judiciary Committee Hearing
Robert F. Kennedy Jr. Photo: ZumaPress.com/MEGA.

RFK Jr.’s recent comments about COVID-19 at New York City event caught the Kennedy family off-guard, per The New York Post. “Covid-19 is targeted to attack Caucasians and Black people. The people who are most immune are Ashkenazi Jews and Chinese.” He said, “We don’t know whether it was deliberately targeted or not.” That led to the condemnation of his remarks from his sister, Kerry Kennedy, who called his opinions “deplorable and untruthful” and his brother Joseph Kennedy II told The Boston Globe, “Bobby’s comments are morally and factually wrong. They play on antisemitic myths and stoke mistrust of the Chinese. His remarks in no way reflect the words and actions of our father, Robert F. Kennedy.” So, Schlossberg’s endorsement of Joe Biden seems to come at just the right time — the Kennedy family wants nothing to do with RJK Jr.’s run for president.

John Schlossberg, Caroline Kennedy, Tatiana Schlossberg

