We Finally Know the Biggest Reason Behind Sofía Vergara & Joe Manganiello’s Split & It’s Already a Sore Spot for Vergara

Although some rare breakups are spur-of-the-moment decisions, it’s fair to say that most splits, especially those after long relationships, happen for several reasons that just accumulate over time. For Joe Manganiello and Sofía Vergara, who announced their divorce earlier this week, that couldn’t be more true.

According to sources close to the former couple, there were some big differences between the two that eventually became too big to ignore. Their biggest difference, per Page Six, was their differing opinions about having kids.

Per the source, Manganiello, who has no kids of his own yet, wanted to be a dad more and more in recent years. On the other hand, Vergara, who already shares 31-year-old son Manolo with her ex Joe Gonzalez, wasn’t too keen on the idea. And although the source said the Modern Family alum was reportedly open to the idea when they tied the knot back in 2015, it’s still unclear when and how that changed throughout their relationship.

So, in Manganiello’s divorce filing on July 19, the True Blood actor noted “irreconcilable differences” as the reason for their split. According to the source, that statement is entirely accurate.

For those familiar with Vergara’s dating history in the past, we know the kid’s debate is no stranger to the actress. In fact, after the end of her engagement with ex-fiancé Nick Loeb, the two had a lengthy court battle over custody of two frozen embryos from her 2013 IVF treatments. While Vergara wanted to throw away their embryos, Loeb wanted to bring them to term.

In March 2021, a judge sided with Vergara, but that doesn't mean the subject is any less of a sore spot for the actress.

Prior to the news of their differing opinions about starting a family together, sources already indicated some major struggles between the former pair.

For instance, another source told Daily Mail that the differences in their social lives started to emerge the longer they were married. “Of course, the fact that Sofia is not sober had an impact on their marriage,” they shared. “He was warned about this when he started dating her and again before marrying her. He did not think that he was going to change her, but he also didn’t think about the implications this could have on their marriage.”

In addition to the drinking, the two didn’t have the same taste in how to spend their non-working hours either. “Joe is a big kid, he loves playing Dungeons & Dragons, he loves wrestling, he is all about video games, superhero movies, comic books, going to concerts, huge NFL fan. He chases fun,” a source explained. Vergara, on the other hand, is reportedly “completely the opposite.” The source explained, “Sure she loves having a good time and going out, but she is more concerned with the finer things in life, the trips, lavish dinners, being a celebrity, and everything that comes with all of that.”

Looks like these two had a lot to work through to ever make this work, so we totally understand their ultimate decision to split. After all, there are some discussions, like having kids or not, where there’s just no compromise that’ll satisfy both sides.

