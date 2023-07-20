Irina Shayk Once Lost 11 Million Instagram Followers in 24 Hours After Making a Difficult Life Change

When you’re as famous as someone like Irina Shayk, losing a few Instagram followers here and there is really nothing. But to lose more than 10 million in 24 hours? Even that shocked us. Following an incredibly difficult personal decision, Shayk lost 11 million Instagram followers, and the reason why genuinely surprised us.

From roughly 2010-2015, Shayk was involved with Cristiano Ronaldo. The pro soccer player had, and to this day commands, an incredibly loyal following on social media. But around the time the former couple split, Shayk’s own Instagram following started to shift, especially after a stern message the model sent to her own followers.

After their breakup, Shayk began deleting photos of the couple from her Instagram Grid, and put out a message telling those who “only know her as Cristiano Ronaldo’s ex-girlfriend” to unfollow her, per The Sun. Shayk subsequently saw her follower count drop by 11 million accounts within 24 hours, about 75% of her fan base.

Not long after her split, Shayk began dating actor and filmmaker Bradley Cooper, with whom she shares five-year-old daughter Lea De Seine. Cooper and Shayk split in June 2019. This story was a true blast from the past, and really reminds of the power social media wields. As of today, however, Shayk has more than 22 million Instagram followers. We’d like to think she’s recovered just fine.

