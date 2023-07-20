Florence Pugh Reveals the Personal Reason Why She Chose to Dramatically Shave Her Head Before the Met Gala

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission.

When Florence Pugh showed up on the red carpet at the 2023 Met Gala, fans were stunned to see her dramatic hair transformation. Her gorgeous blonde locks were shaved down to a fabulously chic buzz cut. While most people assumed the 27-year-old actress did it for fashion, she’s now revealing that she opted for the change for a very personal reason.

As a young star in Hollywood, Pugh admitted that she has always fought to “control her image’ in the entertainment industry. She explained to the Radio Times, via the Daily Mail, “I purposefully chose to look like that. I wanted vanity out of the picture. Hollywood is very glamorous – especially for women – and it’s hard for an audience to see past that.” Beyond the red carpet, Pugh prefers a more natural state, so shaving off her hair made her feel authentically herself. “Whenever I’ve not needed to be glam or have a full face of make-up, I fight to keep it that way,” she said.” It helps the audience. Vanity is gone. The only thing that people can look at then is your raw face.”

Now that she’s well-established in the movie world, she feels like she has a more powerful voice. “Even at the beginning of my career, I was always fighting to control my image,” she added. Being able to go without makeup also helps her as an actress because she is free to choose even more raw, gritty characters. “It helps me when I’m wearing less makeup because then I’m less of a sparkly thing on screen,” Pugh continued. “I feel like I’m allowed to do ugly faces, like, it’s more acceptable.” That strategy has obviously worked for her as she already has one Oscar nomination under her belt for 2019’s Little Women.

Pugh feels like her stripped-down roles have allowed her to fly as an actress, even if a movie isn’t successful. “There are things where I don’t know how I mustered the courage – but I pushed myself off the cliff and hoped the wings came out,” she said proudly. With Oppenheimer out this weekend, and many movie fans opting for a double feature with Barbie aka “Barbenheimer,” Pugh’s unconventional approach to beauty is her path to success.

