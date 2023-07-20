Kate Middleton Is Reportedly ‘Acutely Aware’ of This Particular Pressure She Faces

There’s way more to being a princess than wearing gowns, tiaras, stunning jewels, and mastering the royal wave. In this new era for the House of Windsor, Kate Middleton has become one of the most prominent senior royals for the modern monarchy. As if she didn’t have enough responsibilities on her plate, the Princess of Wales is reportedly very aware of one particular expectation she faces behind-the-scenes.

Along with her royal duties, Kate is also raising three young children — Prince George, 9, Princess Charlotte, 8, and Prince Louis, 5. As the eldest of Prince William and Princess Kate’s children, George will one day inherit the throne like his father, and that thought isn’t far from Kate’s mind. Princess Kate is “acutely aware of the pressure of raising George as the future monarch,” royal expert Angela Levin shared with OK! Magazine via InStyle.

Prince William and Kate Middleton's son, Prince George, celebrated a milestone birthday in a very low-key way. 🎂 https://t.co/EupG7pwQ54 — SheKnows (@SheKnows) July 20, 2023

Indeed, Levin notes that Kate has always presented herself and appeared to be a very “confident” mother, but even parents who have the utmost self-reassurance and self-reliance can feel how intimidating it can be to meet certain expectations. Levin notes how the pressure Kate faces in raising Prince George as the future King of England is a “very heavy burden to carry.”

There’s really no circumstance quite as unique as raising a future sovereign. But the way Kate and Prince William are actively bringing Prince George to public engagements, while also giving the soon-to-be 10-year-old and his siblings as normal a childhood as possible, tells us the Princess of Wales is taking everything day by day. Kate has always met pressure with poise, and we expect she’ll approach this part of royal parenthood the same way.

