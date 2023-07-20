Sarah Michelle Gellar & Freddie Prinze Jr. Are Still the Absolute Cutest Couple in This Sweet Selfie From Their Italy Vacation

We love a good little relationship update from our favorite celebrity couples, but no other pair does it quite like Freddie Prinze Jr. and Sarah Michelle Gellar. The couple is currently taking in the sites, sounds, and delicious smells of Italy during their family vacation with their kids. But Gellar had time to post the cutest selfie with her longtime love, and we’ll never stop being completely obsessed with these two.

In the snapshot, which you can see below, SMG and Prinze Jr. showed off their best smiles for the camera. The picturesque city of Florence served as the perfect backdrop for the couple’s selfie, and the two looked as cute as ever. As if the picture wasn’t enough already, Gellar shared the perfect caption to go along with the photo.

“Siamo arrivati,” Gellar’s caption began, which loosely translates into “we have arrived.” She followed up the Italian phrase with “let the Prinze family Italian adventure begin.” Along with this photo, Gellar’s Instagram Stories have served as the ideal spot to give fans a glimpse at her family’s vacation, complete with trips to the museum, walks through the city, and so much more.

But of all the highlights Gellar shared thus far, we have to say this selfie takes the cake for us. SMG and Prinze Jr. have been married for more than 20 years, and though they tend to keep details regarding their personal life as private as possible, they still offer a few updates from date nights and time with their family. We cannot wait to see what they share next!

Before you go, click here to see the longest celebrity marriages.

