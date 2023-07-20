Prince Harry & Meghan Markle Reportedly Made This Jaw-Dropping Request to the Bidens Ahead of Queen Elizabeth II’s Funeral

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have been laying low after their Spotify deal was canceled as they work on rebranding their image. However, this new jaw-dropping, but unverified, report might force them to make a public statement if it is true.

Prince Harry, who has had a friendly relationship with the Bidens extending back to the Barack Obama administration, reportedly asked President Joe Biden and First Lady Dr. Jill Biden if he and Megan could hitch a ride on Air Force One after Queen Elizabeth II’s funeral, according to the Daily Mail. That’s a monumental ask when we are talking about the President of the United States — it’s a pretty big deal to fly on Joe Biden’s plane. “It would have caused such a commotion. It would have strained relations with the Palace and the new King,” a source told the media outlet. It’s no surprise that their request was denied since they weren’t representing the U.S. in an official capacity, but the Sussexes were allegedly unfazed by the rejection.

That wasn’t the first denial they received from the Bidens because Jill was apparently invited to the Invictus Games a few months before Harry’s grandmother passed away. She turned down the invitation because the White House felt like it was walking a very fine line in possibly taking sides in the royal family feud — the optics aren’t exactly the best for international relations. But royal critics shouldn’t take this as a snub from the first lady because an insider noted, “She wanted to go.” Joe Biden decided to send Secretary of Transportation Pete Buttigieg and his husband, Chasten, to lead the U.S. delegation instead.

While the Sussexes nor the Bidens have acknowledged this juicy story, the unconfirmed rumor does make it clear that Prince Harry and Meghan have to get a handle on their PR strategy in this second phase of their careers. The narrative seems to be escaping them right now, so hopefully, they can right the ship and get back on track.

