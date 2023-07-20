Prince William Is Planning a Solo Trip to the United States for One of His Biggest Endeavors

Members of the royal family have been super busy this summer, and their fall schedule is already starting to take shape. Among all the duties Prince William has taken on in his new role, there’s still one endeavor very close to his heart that he’s continued to pursue on an international level. That very passion is bringing the Prince of Wales back to the United States this September, and we’re learning more about his travel plans.

Prince William is heading to the Big Apple in a few months time for the Earthshot Prize Innovation Summit, per People. The Prince of Wales’ two-day trip to New York City will include plenty of meetings concerning William’s passion project, and unveil the 15 finalists working to change the adverse effects of global warming by 2030. The summit will coincide with New York Climate Week and will include past Earthshot Prize winners, finalists, policymakers, and more.

This isn’t the first time the Prince of Wales has made the trip across the pond for his Earthshot Prize initiative. Back in the autumn of 2022, William and his wife, Kate Middleton, traveled to Boston to meet with more experts and environmental activists. This time around, William will head to the U.S. solo, as his wife will likely continue her own responsibilities in the United Kingdom.

As the monarchy embraces this new chapter, it’s really no surprise William is expanding the royal family’s global reach. The Prince of Wales is making the House of Windsor’s presence and influence on the global stage known, while simultaneously using his platform for a cause that impacts all of us and generations to come. Mark your calendars, royal fans. We’ll see you in NYC this September!

