Megan Fox & Machine Gun Kelly Are Reportedly Taking This Approach To Salvage Their Relationship

For the last few months, Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly’s relationship status has been fairly complicated. The pair, who got engaged in January 2022, hit a rough patch in their romance and have been reticent to divulge any details concerning where they stand as they try to work through this difficult moment. A new report suggests the two are seeking some help, and this resource could prove invaluable to their future.

According to an insider close to the couple, Fox and MGK are “continuing to work through things and still going to couples therapy,” per Entertainment Tonight. “Megan is very adamant about keeping that consistent,” the source continued. “It’s an absolute necessity for her in order to have them heal and move forward. They are both doing their best to make their relationship work and making an effort.”

Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly's recent online interaction gave a definitive sign on where their relationship stands. https://t.co/WXjVJLPm2U — SheKnows (@SheKnows) July 18, 2023

Part of the work the couple is doing also includes keeping their personal life as private as possible during this time. Fox, in particular, “is trying to keep her personal life out of the public eye as they navigate their next steps,” the source said. “She doesn’t want to draw further attention to their relationship while they are in the healing phase and just focused on each other and their families.”

Prior to rumors and speculation of a split, Fox and MGK appeared to be doing well. The couple regularly posted photos on social media, attended public events together, and more. But with rumors swirling about where the two currently stand, it’s no wonder they want to prioritize their relationship out of the prying eyes of the public eye. And with their continued work in therapy, hopefully they can reach common ground and move forward in the best way that will work for each of them.

