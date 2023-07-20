Kim Kardashian Got Very Candid About Her Whirlwind Relationship With Pete Davidson & How She Dealt With Her Divorce

The last few years have been quite a turbulent time for Kim Kardashian. The SKIMS mogul and reality TV star endured a very public divorce from her ex Kanye West, followed by a highly publicized relationship with Saturday Night Live alum Pete Davidson. While Kardashian has always been fairly forthcoming about certain aspects of her personal life, she’s never been quite as candid as she was in the recent episode of The Kardashians, in which she reflected on her split and her whirlwind romance.

During the latest episode of the Hulu show, Kardashian looked back on the dissolution of her marriage and how quickly she dated Davidson. The mom of four admitted to sisters Kylie and Kendall Jenner that she “jumped into another relationship so fast,” per People. “It got my mind away from stuff and that’s not a way to run from things,” she said.

Looking back, though, Kardashian took some valuable lessons from that chapter of her life. “I’m not going to take every experience and bad thing that happened to me and carry that into my life,” she said. “What am I supposed to be learning from this? How is this going to make me a better person?”

Instead of feeding into any negativity, Kardashian shared the new dictum she wants to live by: “It’s better to deal,” she said. “Heal…Deal, heal and then feel.” Kardashian’s personal life has always been fodder for speculation and stories, but she’s remained as transparent about her relationships as possible. There was so much scrutiny and focus on the end of her marriage and her new relationship that seeing the reality TV star reflect on that time offers a whole new perspective to what she went through — and perhaps something relatable for others who’ve endured a similar circumstance.

