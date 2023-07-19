Sofía Vergara & Joe Manganiello Have a Large Fortune at Stake in the Wake of Their Divorce

Sofía Vergara and Joe Manganiello’s divorce is now sparking interest in their finances and what might be at stake now that they are going their separate ways. Vergara revealed to Howard Stern that Manganiello signed an ironclad prenuptial agreement before their 2015 wedding, but there’s always a possibility he could contest it (just like what’s happening in the Kevin Costner-Christine Baumgartner saga).

“Do whatever you want. I’ll sign whatever you want,” the Modern Family star recalled what her ex-husband told her before their nuptials. She made a considerable amount over 11 seasons of the hit ABC comedy that earned her $500,000 per episode at one point, making her the highest-paid actress on TV at the time. Vergara didn’t miss a beat once the series wrapped and slid into the judge’s chair at America’s Got Talent, earning her a reported $10 million per season. According to Celebrity Net Worth, she’s worth $180 million to Manganiello’s $40 million. He has been successful in TV and film with the HBO series, True Blood, and the movie franchise, Magic Mike.

Their real estate ventures could be a possible sticking point, though. The $19.6 million Beverly Hills estate that they’ve called home over the years is owned by Vergara, and after a full renovation, it’s currently on the market. It’s unclear who holds the deed to their other LA-area residence that’s been under construction for quite some time, but it was worth a reported $26 million in 2020. If they both own it, that’s where things could get messy.

So far, both Vergara and Manganiello have been silent about the divorce headlines. She’s busy living her best life on vacation in Italy and the only thing fans have heard from the 46-year-old actor is the joint statement the former couple put out on Monday. They may want to keep things as amicable as possible in public even if things aren’t so rosy behind the scenes.

