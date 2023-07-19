Megan Fox Is in Her Most Confident Era Yet With a Sheer Dress That Leaves Very Little to the Imagination

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission.

Megan Fox might have melted the internet this hot summer season because her latest set of Instagram photos are that smokin’ hot! The 37-year-old actress shared the most daring snapshots with her fans that show off her fit physique and proved that she’s in her most confident season of her life.

The first image left nothing to the imagination with a sheer dress, wet from the river behind her, and no undergarments. (See the photos HERE.) It’s a true free-the-nipple-moment that enticed her fans to scroll the carousel to see what else she was teasing. The second photo gave everyone a cheeky view of her gorgeous curves as she looked off in the distance at the lush greenery in front of her. And not to outdo the first two snapshots, the third image gave a stunning profile with a little side boob and glimpse of her toned butt.

Megan Fox is giving mermaid vibes in her gorgeous spread for the 2023 'Sports Illustrated Swimsuit' issue. https://t.co/ntGHMupVN4 — SheKnows (@SheKnows) May 17, 2023

The photoshoot is very artistic in nature and her supporters championed Fox for sharing these lovely images with them. “I’m obsessed with how the majority of (thirst, bc yes) comments are supportive women, I love y’all,” wrote one account. Another added, “These photos wow.” And we love queens who defend body autonomy to the critics. “it’s the internet. she’s an adult. her body,” they wrote. “let her do as she wishes and posts as she wishes. last time i checked this is MEGAN’S account not yours (the hater) stay safe tho.”

Fox opened up about her struggles with body dysmorphia in her recent Sports Illustrated Swimsuit pictorial. “I don’t ever see myself the way other people see me. There’s never a point in my life where I loved my body, never ever,” she admitted. Perhaps sharing her story might have allowed her to love her body a little more and give it all the TLC it needs because she seems to be radiating a newfound sense of strength.

