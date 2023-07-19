Skip to main content Skip to header navigation

optional screen reader

Newsletters

optional screen reader

Newsletters

optional screen reader

Megan Fox Is in Her Most Confident Era Yet With a Sheer Dress That Leaves Very Little to the Imagination

Kristyn Burtt
Megan Fox Plus Icon
Megan Fox Stefanie Keenan/VF23/WireImage for Vanity Fair.
LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - FEBRUARY 05: (L-R) Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly attend the 65th GRAMMY Awards on February 05, 2023 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Lester Cohen/Getty Images for The Recording Academy)
Megan Fox Stuns in a Daring Sheer Dress: Photos
A Complete Timeline of Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly’s Twin Flame Romance 6 Images

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission.

Megan Fox might have melted the internet this hot summer season because her latest set of Instagram photos are that smokin’ hot! The 37-year-old actress shared the most daring snapshots with her fans that show off her fit physique and proved that she’s in her most confident season of her life. 

The first image left nothing to the imagination with a sheer dress, wet from the river behind her, and no undergarments. (See the photos HERE.) It’s a true free-the-nipple-moment that enticed her fans to scroll the carousel to see what else she was teasing. The second photo gave everyone a cheeky view of her gorgeous curves as she looked off in the distance at the lush greenery in front of her. And not to outdo the first two snapshots, the third image gave a stunning profile with a little side boob and glimpse of her toned butt. 

The photoshoot is very artistic in nature and her supporters championed Fox for sharing these lovely images with them. “I’m obsessed with how the majority of (thirst, bc yes) comments are supportive women, I love y’all,” wrote one account. Another added, “These photos wow.” And we love queens who defend body autonomy to the critics. “it’s the internet. she’s an adult. her body,” they wrote. “let her do as she wishes and posts as she wishes. last time i checked this is MEGAN’S account not yours (the hater) stay safe tho.”

Dress the Population Sheer Dress $268.96 on Amazon.com

Fox opened up about her struggles with body dysmorphia in her recent Sports Illustrated Swimsuit pictorial. “I don’t ever see myself the way other people see me. There’s never a point in my life where I loved my body, never ever,” she admitted. Perhaps sharing her story might have allowed her to love her body a little more and give it all the TLC it needs because she seems to be radiating a newfound sense of strength.

Before you go, click here to see all of our favorite naked dresses of all time:

Megan Fox, Beyonce

optional screen reader

Leave a Comment

More Stories from Entertainment

Icon Link Plus Icon

SheKnows is a part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2023 SheMedia, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP

optional screen reader

ad