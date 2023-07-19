Donald Trump Revealed How He’s Really Feeling About a Possible Jan. 6 Indictment in a Surprising Way

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission.

Donald Trump already has two indictments under his belt for 2023, but the year is still young, and it looks like another one is on the horizon. Special Counsel lead investigator Jack Smith has indicated to the former president’s lawyers that he may be facing a third round of charges related to Jan. 6, 2021, and his attempts to overturn the results of the 2020 presidential election.

Donald Trump had two levels of reactions to the bad news — his raging emotions were shared on social media and his more revealing response occurred during a Fox News town hall on Tuesday where he indicated he is more worried about the situation. The Truth Social post on Sunday about the target letter was a typical Donald Trump rant where he called Smith “deranged” and made sure to describe the possible indictment as a “witch hunt” (one of his favorite words). He added that it was “a very sad and dark period for our Nation!”

But on Tuesday, the former president show a much more introspective reaction to his legal woes. When moderator Sean Hannity remarked how calm Donald Trump appeared despite the latest news, he admitted, “It bothers me.” He then blamed President Joe Biden’s administration for his intimidation tactics, but showed his usual fighting spirit by adding, “They don’t frighten us.” With so many ongoing legal cases, it becomes more and more challenging for him to run for president in 2024.

The financial burden of the indictments is also something Donald Trump is going to have to factor in. He is using a much larger portion of his campaign funds to offset his legal costs these days, but that doesn’t seem to bother his voter base, who is willing to support him to the bitter end. However, Donald Trump is proving that he isn’t unflappable anymore — the indictments are wearing him down.

