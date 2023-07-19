Kim Kardashian Gives Fans a Very Cheeky View in Her Daring SKIMS Bodysuit Campaign

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission.

Kim Kardashian knows how to grab her fans’ attention and she wasted no time snapping some very cheeky photos the moment the SKIMS Recycled Nylon High Cut Bodysuit became available. Not only is it a daring silhouette for social media, but also gave her followers a very surprising view of the design from every important angle.

The oxide-colored bodysuit hugged her famous curves, showing off her hourglass figure. She stared at the camera lens with a soulful gaze as her long blonde hair draped down her back. With a makeup-free face, the only accessory Kim wore was her SKIMS bodysuit. The second image is the one everyone is talking about because there is very little material to the thong design from the back — it’s all about Kim.

The company kept their caption very simple and to the point, “Bodysuits for summer days just dropped and your wardrobe wants in.” Somehow, we have a feeling this is going to be a best-selling item in her fashion line. Kim drew quite a few comparisons to Barbie in the comments from fans while other followers complimented her business acumen. “She knows exactly what she doing. You look amazing,” wrote one social media account. “Wow kim🔥you killed it,” wrote another follower.

Kim’s idea for the shapewear line came out of her own experience with other brands when dressing for the red carpet. She didn’t like how it felt, so she create her own. “When I said I wanted seamless shapewear, everyone looked and thought that I was crazy. The thing that always bothered me [with other brands] was that there would be a seam up the front,” she explained to Harper’s Bazaar in 2020. “You would have this really tight dress and then see this seam, defeating the purpose of wearing something that is supposed to look like there is nothing underneath. I’m all about comfort and glamour at the same time. I always think you can do it all, so why not have everything that you need as far as your products?” That moment of genius has created a fashion empire for her — and she knows best how to sell that product.

