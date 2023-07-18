Reese Witherspoon’s Ex Jim Toth Is Reportedly Already Heating Things Up With a New Partner

After less than six months since announcing their divorce, Reese Witherspoon’s estranged husband Jim Toth has allegedly already moved on. While the signs point to them premeditating their divorce for longer than we originally thought, some fans are getting whiplash from this news considering it’s been five months. The former CAA agent was seen out in Costa Rica, and he wasn’t alone.

A source confirmed to PEOPLE on July 18 that Toth was seen out and about with a new flame, and the vibes were “definitely romantic.”

“Jim was staying with a new girlfriend at the Sendero Nosara in Costa Rica,” they said. “They seemed to be staying in a suite, and they looked really happy, just chilling and soaking up that pura vida vibe. It was definitely romantic.”

It’s unclear who he was with, or whether or not this is a fling or the start of something serious. Either way, fans want to know all the details about the newly single agent (and how Witherspoon is taking it).

The Whiskey in a Teacup author and Toth were married for nearly 12 years, since tying the knot in 2011. The two share a son named Tennessee James, 10.

They announced their divorce through social media in a now-archived post on March 24, saying, “We have some personal news to share… It is with a great deal of care and consideration that we have made the difficult decision to divorce. We have enjoyed so many wonderful years together and are moving forward with deep love, kindness and mutual respect for everything we have created together,” they said. “Our biggest priority is our son and our entire family as we navigate this next chapter. These matters are never easy and are extremely personal. We truly appreciate everyone’s respect for our family’s privacy at this time.”

Many details and reports have come out as to what led up to this split, such as Toth’s reported midlife crisis, his failed business ventures, and Witherspoon’s jam-packed schedule. While neither has confirmed that these were the causes, it seems they are both moving on in their own ways.

