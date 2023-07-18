Tom Cruise Allegedly ‘Auditioned’ This Then-Newcomer to Be His New Wife on One Condition

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission.

With an A-lister like Tom Cruise so heavily embroiled in the controversial Church of Scientology, it’s no wonder that there are so many accounts and reports about how he navigates the dating world. Reports and insider claims have alleged for years that the Mission Impossible star “auditions” potential new flames, and this resurfaced account is making its way all over the internet again.

We’ll get right to the point: Do you remember when Cruise and Sofía Vergara were briefly in a relationship back in the mid-2000s? Yeah, us neither. But let’s take a look back and this brief, hot-and-heavy fling:

So back in 2005, Will Smith introduced Vergara to Cruise at a pre-Oscar party, and soon after, Cruise called up Vergara to invite her to an upcoming party, according to Foreign Policy. They were pictured together leaving Jerry’s Famous Deli on Feb 21, 2005, in Los Angeles, Calif.

According to the New York Post, Vergara was dazzled by Tom’s megawatt smile and amused by the blizzard of phone calls, flowers, and chocolates that followed their first meeting.”

However, the Modern Family alum’s alleged dealbreaker to the romance was how he tried to convert her to Scientology. Like many of his past relationships, he allegedly “auditioned” his partners, both in and out of the religion to see if they’d be as devoted as he was.

Vergara definitely wasn’t. “The budding romance soon went sideways when the Catholic actress gave her thumbs-down to Cruise’s Scientology beliefs,” per New York Post. “It soon became clear that she was being auditioned for the biggest role of her life — Mrs. Tom Cruise. It was made clear that if she took the part, she would have to renounce her Catholic faith and convert. She sincerely believed that she would be struck down by God and burn in hell if she joined [Scientology].”

Another lesser-known romance was between Cruise and Nazanin Boniadi. She alleged that the Church of Scientology tried to set the pair up to be his wife instead of Katie Holmes, and before Vergara.

