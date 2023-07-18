Sofía Vergara & Joe Manganiello’s Extremely Varied Lifestyle Choices Reportedly ‘Impacted’ Their Marriage

Like many failed relationships, you and your partner can drift apart from one another. it’s no one’s fault; it’s just the downside of growing up and growing apart. This week, fans were left shocked after the sudden news of Hollywood power couple Sofía Vergara and Joe Manganiello’s impending divorce. While many sources claim they simply drifted, more insiders are claiming something else: their lifestyles are just way too different.

Sources claimed to DailyMail that while the Drunk Parents star has been sober for several years now, Vergara doesn’t partake in the same journey. “Of course, the fact that Sofía is not sober had an impact on their marriage,” a source claimed. “He was warned about this when he started dating her and again before marrying her.”

Manganiello reportedly “did not think” he was going to “change” Vergara’s lifestyle, but “didn’t think about the implications” it could have. However, don’t get it mixed up: Vergara was reportedly very supportive, and in fact, another source said she “could not have been more supportive” of his sober journey.

In case you missed it: after seven years of marriage, it seems the Modern Family alum and Manganiello are calling it quits. They met back in 2014 at the White House Correspondents’ Association dinner, and a few weeks after she split with Nick Loeb, Manganiello asked for her number. They got engaged on Christmas Eve 2014, and were together for nearly 10 years.

They announced their divorce to Page Six on July 17.

