This Is What JFK Jr. Reportedly Said After His Secret Meet-Up With Princess Diana

John F. Kennedy Jr.’s dating history is a who’s who of a list of actresses, socialized, and even royalty?! That’s right, either you remember it scoured all over the newspapers, or you’re a big fan of the Kennedys and know this offhand, but John had a secret meetup with the late Princess Diana.

We’ve heard accounts from Pamela Anderson, his time ex Daryl Hannah, and even Brooke Shields, but the one account that is filled with question marks is his interaction with Diana. As soon as word got out, people wanted to know everything: did they have an affair? Why did they meet up? Who set this up? While the media instantly claimed it was a torrid affair, the 1995 interaction has a lot more to it than people think (and we now know the reported comment John said right after this interaction)!

The pair met in the summer of 1995 at Diana’s favorite hotel in New York City: the Carlyle Hotel. Not only were they the two biggest names on the planet at the time, but this meetup confused everyone because they were meeting alone, despite John being with future wife Carolyn Bessette.

The meeting reportedly was in Diana’s suite and lasted about an hour and a half. According to Matt Berman’s memoir entitled JFK Jr., George, & Me, John talked about the encounter to him.“He was very careful what he said,” he said. “The one funny thing he said was, ‘She’s got a great pair of legs.’”

Berman added that John went on to say more. “I do remember him saying, ‘She’s really tall!’ He also said she was very shy. He was surprised at how demure she was. I think they had both met Mother Theresa, so they spoke about that. And he said how lovely she was.”

John went on to marry Bessette in 1996, and the two were together for three years until their deaths on July 16, 1999. Diana went on to be in a relationship with Dodi Fayad, and the pair tragically passed away together as well on Aug. 31, 1997.

