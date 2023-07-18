Meghan Markle Is Reportedly ‘Left With Regrets’ Over One of Prince Harry’s Ventures

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission.

Things may not exactly be all sunshine and rainbows with the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, but bad times always pass through! We know there have been quite a few hits to their post-royal career ventures, such as their Spotify deal dissolving, rumored Netflix disputes, and more. However, they’ve also had quite a few wins, with the most well-known being the unbelievable success attached to Prince Harry’s memoir Spare.

While you think they’d be over the moon about the success that this book brought, royal insiders claim that Meghan Markle regrets a big part of Spare. Before you speculate, no, she doesn’t regret the book coming out into the world; she allegedly regrets how little she played a part in the makings of.

Royal insiders told Heat that Meghan is “left with regrets,” and wishes she was “more hands-on or involved” in the process of the tell-all book. “Meghan can now see that, whether it’s fair or not, they are being viewed as these professional whiners and it’s not as simple as her distancing herself, because she has to be seen as fully supportive of Harry,” they said.

“She’s now regretting that she wasn’t more hands-on or involved when he was putting his book together,” they added. “This theory that she micromanaged what he wrote or had any say in the manuscript is totally wrong – it was Harry’s book and she let him get on with it. The same went for his interviews and promo tours – that was evidenced by the fact she let him do those by himself and made a point not to interfere.”

Harry’s long-awaited memoir Spare was all about what people wanted to see behind the cameras, from growing up as a royal to the fallout from leaving with Meghan. It was dubbed the “fastest-selling nonfiction book of all time” by the Guinness World Records, according to Forbes, and it’s only the beginning of his book contract.

